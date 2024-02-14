How to get Resplendent Sparks in Diablo 4

Gathering the new Resplendent Sparks resource in Diablo 4 is one way that you can skip the Uber Unique grind—if you've already amassed some spare Uber Uniques, that is. Perhaps you went super hard on Duriel when he had his drop rate boost? Either way, you can now get rid of those spare copies in exchange for Resplendent Sparks.

Once you gather enough of these, you can use them to craft an Uber Unique of your choice. For any of you who've played a gacha game before, it's a little similar to a pity resource; every Uber Unique drop that you don't want contributes towards the one that you do. All that said, here's how to get Resplendent Sparks, plus some images of the process in action in case you're too nervous to salvage precious ubers.

How to get Resplendent Sparks

Image 1 of 2 The Resplendent Spark shows up in the salvaged resources in the bottom left when you dismantle an Uber Unique (Image credit: Blizzard) Once you have five sparks and 50 million gold you can craft an uber of your choice (Image credit: Blizzard)

To get the new Resplendent Sparks resource, all you need to do is salvage an Uber Unique at any blacksmith. As a reminder, Uber Uniques are:

Doombringer

The Grandfather

Andariel's Visage

Melted Heart of Selig

Ring of Starless Skies

Harlequin Crest

Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander

Of course, since these are so rare, you should only dismantle any spare copies of each that you have, while keeping at least one for yourself for when the season ends and your gear transfers to the Eternal Realm. You get one Resplendent Spark for every one Uber Unique you salvage—the spark itself will show up in the salvaged resources listed for dismantling it.

Once you have five Resplendent Sparks and 50 million gold, head to any alchemist, and they'll exchange them for a shiny new Uber Unique of your choice in the Transmutation section. This will let you craft one you don't have yet. It might also be worth saving your sparks since presumably any future Uber Uniques will be added to this pool. If there's one you really want all of a sudden, you'll be able to grab it at the alchemist straight away vs. having to grind for it with Duriel.