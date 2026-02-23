15 years after it was shut down, Star Wars Galaxies is still getting massive updates thanks to this restoration project—like a Helldivers-style galactic civil war
What could've been, is.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
I'll always be both fascinated and appreciative of non-profit communities that keep old, shut-down MMOs—like my personal love, City of Heroes—up and running. As is the case for Star Wars Galaxies, which has had a private server in Restoration that's been delivering large-scale updates for years now.
And when I say large-scale, I mean it. This thing's got the feature heft of a major patch for any modern MMO. Shatterpoint throws the galaxy of SWG into civil war.
You can see the full patch notes here, but here's a brief rundown: The Civil War is a cyclical event that sees either the Empire or the Rebellion trying to claim a majority of seven planets, reached whenever a faction on said planet gets one million control points.
What's neat about Star Wars Galaxies' broad classes—where not all players are doing the kill, loot, repeat thing—is that this civil war takes place on a few fronts. For example, if you're super invested in one of the game's social professions, you can "engage in espionage by gathering intel for their factions or funneling false information to disrupt the enemy."
This includes being able to feed the Empire false intel: "The Empire will see a planet with a full Counterintel meter as a valuable target, and will likely select that planet over one that the Rebellion is actually aiming for."
You could also join the new third faction, Mercenaries, who get rewarded for swooping in to defend whichever faction is currently behind. When either faction's claimed four out of seven planets, reaching a majority, a big "Shatterpoint" battle will occur on the final claimed planet, which the devs claim will permanently alter them:
"These environmental scars, from the map-altering to the minute, are predesigned to be adaptive, but also left for players to discover as the game evolves over time. The changes that occur cannot be reversed, and are unique to this server timeline forever."
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Once a Shatterpoint is completed, it'll all happen again. It's all very Helldivers—and I mean that as a compliment. The way Arrowhead's been handling its live service world feels like a perfect fit for a game like SWG, which has always, from my understanding, drawn people in because of the mechanics-based storytelling that falls out of its professions system.
The update also brings with it Flashpoints, random open-world PvP battles, galaxy supply lines, and a new eight-person instance. Honestly, while I've never played Star Wars Galaxies, it warms my heart to see this non-profit server continue to provide things to do for its players out of sheer love for the game. SWG might be gone, but it lives on here—would that every fallen MMO got this treatment without fear.
Best MMOs: Most massive
Best strategy games: Number crunching
Best open world games: Unlimited exploration
Best survival games: Live craft love
Best horror games: Fight or flight
Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.