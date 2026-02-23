Blizzard says 'There's actually millions of people that still play Diablo 3' and those players have the right idea

News
By published

Return to monk.

A monk holds a pair of bladed fist weapons
(Image credit: Blizzard)

Like a bunch of people, I've spent the last week trying out the new warlock class in Diablo 2 Resurrected. It's pretty fun throwing fireballs and waves of flame around while a summoned buddy tanks all the damage for me. Or at least it was until I got to the Maggot Lair. And not long after that, the Arcane Sanctuary. I haven't even made it to Act 3's jungle maze yet, but I'm not looking forward to it.

Well-loved as it is, Diablo 2 is not without flaws. Even in remastered form it still has the stamina bar David Brevik hates. Meanwhile, Diablo 4 does the live-service thing of having so many currencies to keep track of it can be headache-inducing. It makes sense that some people would find comfort in the halfway house of Diablo 3—though apparently it's a lot more than just "some"

Diablo 4 boss loot tablesDiablo 4 resplendent sparksDiablo 4 unique itemsDiablo 4 Altar of Lilith locationsBest RPGs

Diablo 4 boss loot tables: Who drops what?
Diablo 4 resplendent sparks: Save for Mythics
Diablo 4 unique items: Endgame gear
Diablo 4 Altar of Lilith locations: Every altar
Best RPGs: The greatest you can play now

Jody Macgregor
Jody Macgregor
Weekend/AU Editor

Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.