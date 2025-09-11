Borderlands 4 live launch coverage: are you ready to loot 30 billion guns?

Today is the day for anyone who loves watching numbers fly out of people's heads until they explode in a shower of loot. Borderlands 4 is nearly here, and if you're practically turning into a psycho with excitement, here is the place to be to keep up with all the news and updates as the launch approaches.

Gearbox is promising more guns, a return to form for the writing, the most dynamic combat yet, and a more exciting open world exploration. At the same time, we have some doubts: what does a good Borderlands story actually look like at this point? Is the endgame going to be robust enough to keep our interest? Is it all just more of the same?

It's not long now before we'll get to find out one way or the other—and I'll be right here chronicling every development as it comes, so stay tuned.

Get yourself in the mood with the Borderlands 4 launch trailer

In case you missed it, Gearbox released an explosive launch trailer earlier this week. Packed with gleaming loot, gunfire, dancing, and general silliness, it certainly sets the tone.

Borderlands 4 - Official Launch Week Trailer - YouTube Watch On

When does Borderlands 4 unlock?

You can find all the details in our Borderlands 4 release times guide, but to break it down, Borderlands 4 unlocks the following times in the following timezones: