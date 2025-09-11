Borderlands 4 live launch coverage: are you ready to loot 30 billion guns?
All the launch day news, updates, and reactions in the run up to Gearbox's hotly anticipated sequel.
Today is the day for anyone who loves watching numbers fly out of people's heads until they explode in a shower of loot. Borderlands 4 is nearly here, and if you're practically turning into a psycho with excitement, here is the place to be to keep up with all the news and updates as the launch approaches.
Gearbox is promising more guns, a return to form for the writing, the most dynamic combat yet, and a more exciting open world exploration. At the same time, we have some doubts: what does a good Borderlands story actually look like at this point? Is the endgame going to be robust enough to keep our interest? Is it all just more of the same?
It's not long now before we'll get to find out one way or the other—and I'll be right here chronicling every development as it comes, so stay tuned.
Get yourself in the mood with the Borderlands 4 launch trailer
In case you missed it, Gearbox released an explosive launch trailer earlier this week. Packed with gleaming loot, gunfire, dancing, and general silliness, it certainly sets the tone.
When does Borderlands 4 unlock?
You can find all the details in our Borderlands 4 release times guide, but to break it down, Borderlands 4 unlocks the following times in the following timezones:
- Los Angeles: 9 am PT on Thursday, September 11
- Chicago: 11 am CT on Thursday, September 11
- New York: 12 pm ET on Thursday, September 11
- London: 5 pm BST on Thursday, September 11
- Berlin: 6 pm CEST on Thursday, September 11
- Singapore: 12 am SGT on Friday, September 12
- Tokyo: 1 am JST on Friday, September 12
- Sydney: 2 am AEST on Friday, September 12
- Wellington: 4 am NZST on Friday, September 12
Reddit's already sniffing out Shift codes
Don't ask me how someone's already worked this out, but there's a Shift code at the end of the game's credits, as a thank you for (ahem) watching them all the way through. It's been posted on the game's subreddit, and the full code is T9RJB-BFKRR-3RBTW-B33TB-KCZB9.
We'll be popping that, and any other Shift codes we find, into our regularly updated Borderlands 4 Shift code guide.
Performance issues
Our full review roundup is now live, and the consensus does seem to be that the game is a big course correction from Borderlands 3. But for us PC players, there is some potentially troubling commentary on the game's performance.
Windows Central describes framerate dips and "intermittent zone loading", and before the day one patch experienced "some of the worst performance I’ve seen from a AAA game".
IGN also report experiencing "numerous bugs" and other technical issues.
Combine that with the weirdness around the game's recommended specs ahead of launch, and it does paint an iffy picture of the game's state. We'll be checking out how it runs ourselves at launch as well as keeping an eye on how the general playerbase finds it, and keep you in the loop.
Borderlands 4 on Twitch
Keen to see the game in action? Now that the review embargo is up, streamers are free to show off the game on Twitch, and almost 85,000 people are already watching. Remember you can get that Borderlands 4 Twitch Drop while you're at it, too!
Borderlands 4 review roundup
Quite a few outlets don't have reviews up yet, presumably for the same reason as us. Overall reception seems very positive, though not necessarily glowing.
GameSpot: 7/10
IGN: 8/10
GamesRadar: 4/5
TechRadar: 4.5/5
Windows Central: 4/5
Metro: 4/5
VGC: 4/5
Borderlands 4 Twitch Drops
It wouldn't be a game launch these days without a weird Twitch promotion, and sure enough you can earn a unique skin for your drone in Borderlands 4 just by watching streams. Check out our Borderlands 4 Twitch Drops guide for more info.
Where is PC Gamer's Borderlands 4 review?
The Borderlands 4 review embargo has lifted, but unfortunately PC Gamer didn't receive review code ahead of time for Borderlands 4, so we'll be starting fresh along with you guys later today. That means our review won't be for a little while yet. But bear with us, as we'll soon be rounding up the scores and reactions from across other major outlets!
Shift codes
Of course, the most important part of any Borderlands game isn't the story, or the characters, or the gunplay. It's the Shift codes, magical little things that turn plain text into sparkling loot. You'll want to make sure you understand how you get them and how to redeem them ahead of the launch, especially as Gearbox is likely to start throwing them around like confetti to celebrate launch day.
Lucky for you, we've written up a full guide to Borderlands 4 SHIFT codes, which we'll be keeping updated with all the latest as it happens. And there's even a reward you can get straight away—follow our step-by-step instructions, and you can redeem the Hazard Pay weapon skin on the Shift website ahead of the launch.
Looking back on Borderlands
While we wait for Borderlands 4, we've been having a look back at the series so far. Harvey has ranked all the games, and I've taken on the slightly more pointless job of ranking all their musical intros. We've also made a case for Borderlands 3's often overlooked DLC.
Have you picked your Vault Hunter yet?
I'm going to be playing Vex—what can I say, I always pick the Siren. Have you made your choice yet? If you're still on the fence, we're here to help. Check out our guide to picking your Borderlands 4 character and avoid wasting time agonising in the character select screen.