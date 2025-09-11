Why we don't have a Borderlands 4 review yet
PC Gamer wasn't offered early review access, but will be covering Borderlands 4 extensively after launch.
Borderlands 4 launches today, and reviews from critics have started appearing online.
We look forward to playing and reviewing Gearbox's latest co-op shooter ourselves, but for PC Gamer, that work will start after the game's public launch. 2K Games provided early review copies of Borderlands 4 to a number of media outlets, but PC Gamer was offered access at launch only.
We'll be digging into Borderlands 4 as soon as it unlocks and will publish our review when we're ready.
One thing we're particularly curious to investigate is its PC performance, as the minimum specs somewhat surprisingly call for an eight-core CPU ("or equivalent"). I also want to know what the "emotional" Claptrap moment we've been promised is.
In the meantime, see whether you agree with Harvey's recent ranking of the top five Borderlands games, and if you're also jumping into Borderlands 4 at launch, check out Rory's speculative theorycrafting for ideas about how to build your first character.
