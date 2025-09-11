Why we don't have a Borderlands 4 review yet

Borderlands 4 launches today, and reviews from critics have started appearing online.

We look forward to playing and reviewing Gearbox's latest co-op shooter ourselves, but for PC Gamer, that work will start after the game's public launch. 2K Games provided early review copies of Borderlands 4 to a number of media outlets, but PC Gamer was offered access at launch only.

We'll be digging into Borderlands 4 as soon as it unlocks and will publish our review when we're ready.

One thing we're particularly curious to investigate is its PC performance, as the minimum specs somewhat surprisingly call for an eight-core CPU ("or equivalent"). I also want to know what the "emotional" Claptrap moment we've been promised is.

