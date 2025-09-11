All Borderlands 4 Twitch Drops and how to get them
If you've played any of the previous games, then it should come as no surprise that Borderlands 4 loves its cosmetics. There are plenty of costumes, heads, and colours for you to earn for each of the four characters, and you can even customise your little Echo-4 drone. In fact, the Borderlands 4 Twitch Drops campaign gives you just that for free.
Below, I'll go over the Twitch Drops reward and how you can get it, so you're not missing out on the true Borderlands 4 endgame—fashion, of course. Even better is that you've got plenty of time to earn them, so don't worry if you get caught up in the grind at launch and it's hard to pull yourself away.
Borderlands 4 Twitch Drops
The current Borderlands 4 Twitch Drop reward is the Watch, Drop, and Roll Echo-4 drone skin, available until Monday, September 29, 11:59 pm PDT. All you have to do is watch any livestream in the Borderlands 4 category on the official Borderlands 4 Twitch channel or Gearbox Twitch channel for 30 minutes to claim the reward.
Now, what's an Echo-4? The Echo-4 drone is the next-generation Echo device, moving away from the clunky brick we used to use to a more expressive and handy robot. Practically speaking, it's just how you access your inventory, map, and other menus, though it'll also point the way to your next objective when you need it. And with this Twitch-themed cosmetic, it'll be significantly more fancy.
Chances are, there'll be more Borderlands 4 Twitch Drop rewards in the future, so keep your eyes peeled for new campaigns.
How to get Borderlands 4 Twitch Drops
To claim the Twitch Drops for Borderlands 4, you need to link your Twitch and Shift accounts together. If you're not sure what Shift is, you'll need to set one up through Gearbox's official website, and it's also the account you'll use to redeem Borderlands 4 Shift codes.
Once you've done that, watch at least 30 minutes of any participating streamers and claim your items on Twitch. Chances are, any of the top streams when an event is active will have them enabled, though you'll see a 'Drops Enabled' tag and often a notification at the top of the chat if you're unsure.
To earn Twitch Drops, follow these instructions:
- Create a Shift account and link it to your Twitch account by navigating to 'gaming platforms' and selecting 'sign-in' to log in with your Twitch details.
- Watch any Drops-enabled stream for the required amount of time.
- Once you've fulfilled a Drops requirement, claim your rewards from your Twitch inventory. Make sure to claim it within 24 hours.
