Traveling around the map in Inzoi can be pretty tedious, so knowing how to get a car is one of the ways you can make life a lot easier. You can't expect your Zoi to travel everywhere on foot, and relying on the bus can be pretty tedious. So, getting a car is the next best option if you want to see more of your city.



You can buy a car at any point in Inzoi, so you don't have to worry about meeting any criteria before the privilege unlocks. The only downside is the significant upfront cost, so you should prepare to spend any Meows you've saved up from your day job . Here's what you need to know about buying a car, and how you can drive it in Inzoi.

How to get a car in Inzoi

(Image credit: Krafton)

You can buy a car through your smartphone, which you can access next to your Zoi's icon at the bottom of your screen. From here, you will need to go to the Dream Car app and scroll through the options to find what suits you.

The following cars are currently available in the game:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Type Price Hyundai IONIQ 5 $47,000 Hyundai Grandeur $37,110 Hyundai Casper $14,600 Pickup Truck $40,000 SUV $55,000 Sedan $30,000 Z-Car $10,000

How to drive in Inzoi

The Zoi who bought the car will be the only one who can summon it. To do so, select where you want to head on the map and choose the option "drive here." Your car will then appear with a pin over the top and you'll be able to hop in. If you haven't toggled on manual driving, your Zoi will begin to drive themselves to the destination and pull up outside.



To turn on manual driving, you need to navigate to game options from the main menu and then select gameplay on the side panel. From here, scroll down until you see Driving (Experimental) and toggle on manual driving. With this switched on, you'll be able to take the wheel and explore the city. Be warned though, you can cause accidents from driving too recklessly, though I haven't dealt with any repercussions from my poor driving ability. Yet.