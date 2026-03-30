Inzoi Studio head says early access was unavoidable, but he feels kind of bad about it: 'The users are testing it on our behalf, so I always feel sorry for them'

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Yeah, that's pretty much how it works.

Inzoi - Three Zois stand together talking outside a house
(Image credit: Krafton)

PC Gamer life simmer Mollie Taylor said last year that Inzoi, the much-hyped Sims-like from Krafton, is a "shallow imitation" of the series that inspired it, and that she's not even sure "it understands what makes those games so special in the first place." Seems like Mollie was pretty much dead on the money with that analysis, as Inzoi Studio head Hyungjun "Kjun" Kim told IGN that making life sim games is tougher than he expected, and "if you asked me if I would turn back time and make it again, I think I would hesitate."

"The biggest thing I learned is, The Sims has been the biggest for three decades, and I think I have figured out why that is," Kim said. "The Sims 3 was open world, and The Sims 4 moved to a more loading-based [game]. I understand why they did that. It’s really hard. There may not be any other team that attempts to make an open world life sim game."

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Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk
US News Lead

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

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