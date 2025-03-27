Inzoi roadmap for 2025: What's planned for all 4 Inzoi game updates this year

It's finally happened: Inzoi has arrived. This is just the start, though, because the new life sim launched in early access and there's a whole Inzoi roadmap of future features that the developer plans to add over the course of the next year.

Inzoi Studio hasn't actually said how long Inzoi will be in early access, and it sounds like it just doesn't know. Player expectations are colliding with reality in real time and it will be a while before the dust settles enough for Krafton to say how much stands between the current version of Inzoi and what it envisions as the full release.

Regardless of how many actual years stand between Inzoi early access and 1.0, there are a lot of new features planned. Just before launch, game director Hyungjun "Kjun" Kim showed off the Inzoi roadmap for 2025 for us to dissect.

Inzoi roadmap for 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Update 1 (May) Update 2 (August) Update 3 (October) Update 4 (December) Modding kit New "cat island" city Family time Memories system Weight/muscle changes Playable ghosts Holiday customization Move cities Cheat codes Swimming and pools Adjust object size in build mode Trait-based interactions Relationship improvements More city edit resources New furniture Build mode improvements Adoption system AI build mode Moving homes New Furniture Build Mode improvements Freelance jobs Create a Zoi improvements Create A Zoi improvements New furniture Text message and skill improvements Modding updates Modding updates Create A Zoi improvements Parenting improvements Row 7 - Cell 2 New outfits Outfit updates Row 8 - Cell 1 Row 8 - Cell 2 Indoor temperatures

This is the first version of the Inzoi roadmap for 2025, shared during the Inzoi Global Showcase, which details four different updates coming before the end of this year. You'll notice that the earlier updates are a lot more specific and fleshed out than the later ones, which isn't too surprising.

Broadly, Inzoi Studio lists "Create A Zoi improvements" and "Build Mode improvements" in multiple updates. Those aren't very clear goals, but we'll likely hear what kinds of changes it wants to make as we get closer to each update.

One thing you won't spot in the current roadmap is any plan for Inzoi multiplayer features. Based on comments from Kjun, it's still something that the studio is interested in but is probably at the concept phase and not actively being developed. Basically, the studio is waiting to hear what players really want from multiplayer before deciding how much is feasible to develop.

(Image credit: KRAFTON)

Inzoi Update 1 is planned for sometime in May but we don't know the exact date yet. Here's what Inzoi Studio has said is going to be included:

Modding kit

Weight/muscle changes

Cheat codes

Relationship improvements

Adoption system

Build Mode improvements

New furniture

Create A Zoi improvements

Outfit updates

The real big ticket that a lot of players are going to be curious about is the addition of modding tools in the May update. We're still not sure just how advanced Inzoi modding will be but there are a ton of staple Sims series mods that everyone's already talking about ("WickedZoi," I see you). Kjun specified that plugins for 3D modelling applications Maya and Blender are both going to be ready.

This update will add a list of cheat codes that we can use, which Inzoi doesn't have accessible right now. Kjun also mentioned that Zoi body types will change based on their workout routines in this update. Though the adoption system wasn't elaborated on, it will presumably be an alternative to pregnancy for adding a baby Zoi to a family.

Other additions for Update 1 are a little vague, like "relationship improvements" and "outfit updates," so we'll just have to wait and see how much is being added to those areas when it gets here.