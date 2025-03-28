Knowing how to get a job in Inzoi is a pretty important part of the experience, especially since your Zoi's will be quick to rinse through your funds. Whether that's with street food, claw machines, or even lottery tickets, the money you start with won't last forever. Eventually, you're going to realise that you can't quite cover an upcoming utility bill, so as is the way of life, you'll need to send your Zoi's off to work.

Luckily, getting a job in Inzoi is as straightforward as possible—you just have to know where to look. There are two types of jobs to choose from in Inzoi; active jobs, which mean you will need to go to work with your Zoi to physically do the job yourself, and more passive jobs, which just send your Zoi to work and you don't have the option to go with them.

The jobs available depend on where you live too, so whether you're in Bliss Bay or Dowon will affect your job search. If you're ready to start sending your Zoi into the world of work, here's what you need to do.

How to get a job in Inzoi

To start, open your smartphone next to the icon for your Zoi at the bottom of the screen, and select the careers application from the toolbar. From this menu, you'll be able to scroll through all the available positions in your city and select the perfect match for your Zoi. When you've chosen your job, click apply, and your Zoi will immediately become employed since there's no tedious interview process. You just need to be old enough to work.

If you choose an active career and want to start making a bit more money or work toward a promotion, you'll need to accompany your Zoi to work and complete a series of random tasks each day. Of course, you can just leave them to it and do your own thing while they earn the base salary, but this does stunt your progress a little bit. Zoi's don't naturally perform well enough to get a promotion, so you do need to be slightly more engaged. This is a bit different if you take on a part-time job though, since there's no opportunity to get a raise or a promotion.

How to quit your job in Inzoi

To resign from your position, go back into the careers app and your current job will be displayed. The resign button is the calendar icon marked with a little cross to the left of the screen. If you select this, you'll have to click the red resign button and your rank for that job will be reset should you want to reapply in the future. It's also worth noting if you have three absences from work, you will lose your job.