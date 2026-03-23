Cat Parents amasses over 100,000 wishlists in just 3 days, leaving its indie devs speechless: 'We never imagined that our little dream would spark interest in so many people'
The people crave looking after cats.
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During my weekly scour of Steam for new cosy games I came across Cat Parents, an indie game where players collect stray cats and look after them. You clean the cats up, feed them, and even change your home to accommodate your growing clowder of cats.
I saw it and immediately thought: that's a bit of me, and wishlisted it right there and then. And just to prove that I've never had an original thought, it turns out that a bunch of other players did exactly the same thing.
"Three days ago, we finally announced Cat Parents, a game we've been dreaming up and pouring our passion into," the CEO of Gaze In Games Solvita Zacha says in a LinkedIn post. "A game we'd love to play ourselves, and we never imagined that our little dream would spark interest in so many people."Article continues below
Over 100,000 players added Cat Parents to their wishlist, a monumental achievement in just three days for a small indie game. According to Steamdb it's currently wedged between Nocturne and Forgery Craft. It may not have quite as much buzz as Subnautica 2 or Blight: Survival, but it's still an achievement that shouldn't be diminished.
"100,000 wishlists in just three days is… absolutely incredible," Zacha continues. "Those millions of views, and 100,000 wishlists and all expectations are a huge responsibility and a huge trust."
I'm always on the lookout for the next cosy game I should play. Over the last few weeks and months I've enjoyed Hozy, Organized Inside, and Bloodletter (it's cosy in its own twisted way). But my sights are set on the horizon now, and while we don't yet have a release date for Cat Parents I will be keeping a close eye on its Steam page in hopes I'll be able to start looking after little stray cats as soon as possible.
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Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games—even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection. Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path.
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