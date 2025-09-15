How to prepare for the Wheatflour Wonderland DLC in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is receiving its first DLC, Wheatflour Wonderland, on September 18. This will introduce a brand new character, and an entirely new realm to the game containing all sorts of critters, crafting materials, and quests. With significant updates like this, it's always best to set aside some time to make sure your island is ready and your pockets are stuffed with any items you might need while exploring a new land.

Preparing for the release of Wheatflour Wonderland will also prevent any unnecessary obstacles getting in the way of your budding friendship with Cogimyun, the game's newest character. Since friendship progression is limited to how much you can craft per day, anyone looking to blast through the new set of friendship quests will want to give themselves a headstart. Here's what I'd advise you to do.

How to prepare for the Hello Kitty Island Adventure DLC

We haven't been warned of any preparation ahead of the DLC's launch, so I imagine there's nothing we need to do ahead of time. But, these are a few things I am going to do to give myself a headstart before befriending Cogimyun and exploring a brand new adventure.

Make sure your friendships are high with each islander

Although we don't know who's going to play a role in the Wheatflour Wonderland DLC, from the trailer we see Kuromi, My Melody, Cinnamoroll, and Hello Kitty dotted around the new setting. Making sure you have high friendships with each character means you won't hit any roadblocks in the form of friendship quests while making your way through the challenges set by Cogimyun. This will mean you can focus solely on befriending one character rather than having to go back to Friendship Island and work on older quests.

Making sure all major friendship quests with core islanders are complete, will probably give you the best chance at not being met with any unexpected challenges. Also, having the main story involving TOPHAT wrapped up is a safe bet.

Upgrade all your cooking stations

(Image credit: Sunblink Entertainment)

We know that Wheatflour Wonderland is going to introduce new recipes, so having every cooking station upgraded is a safe bet. This includes:

Hello Kitty's oven

Hangyodon's coffee machine

The pizza oven in Mount Hothead

PomPomPurin's dessert machine.

Having these stations pre-upgraded also removes the need to work on your existing friendships, should Cogimyun or her beloved pet, Ebi Fry, request a specific meal.

Naturally, if you're already planning to work on your friendships with each islander, unlocking these stations falls under the same umbrella. For example, you'll unlock the dessert machine upgrade when your friend PomPomPurin hits level 13, Hello Kitty's oven at level 15, and the pizza oven at level 9 friendship with Retsuko. It all goes hand in hand, which at least makes your life slightly easier.

Gather your daily gifts from My Melody

Each time you log into Hello Kitty Island Adventure, My Melody gives you a gift. This includes Friendship Blossoms, which you'll want to collect to speed through friendship levels with Cogimyun. If you can't commit to logging in all week, then aim to sign in on Tuesdays and Thursdays since these are the days My Melody dishes them out. Using a Friendship Blossom allows you to give three additional gifts that day to whichever character you can. There's no limit to how many Friendship Blossoms you can give either, so you'll speed through Cogimyun's quests in no time.

My Melody gives a Friendship Bouquet on Saturday too. Instead of just applying to one character, a Friendship Bouquet resets the gift allowance on every character across the island. Just remember to give everyone a present before using this, otherwise it's a wasted opportunity. This can be particularly useful if you're trying to generally boost all your friendships.

Stock up on simple crafting materials

You never know what you'll be asked to create in a DLC like this, so ensuring you've got plenty of basic crafting materials on hand will save you the stress of waiting for the next day to collect some more. Things like sparks, rubber, and sticks are worth grabbing and crafting in advance. Without knowing if there's a crafting bench for us to use in Wheatflour Wonderland, this will also save us trekking back to Friendship Island and to the closest bench before retracing our steps back to the new area to complete a quest.