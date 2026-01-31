How to get every Pal in Terraria's Palword crossover
Foxparks was easier to catch in Palworld.
After a 2025 crossover in Palworld, pals have finally come to Terraria with the 1.4.5 update, Bigger and Boulder. Some of them are an absolute pain to get—looking at you, Foxparks—and I never found the critters in my older worlds. While I did manage to get all of the Terraria pals eventually, it only worked after I generated new worlds.
While I've found all the pals, I'm still testing which strategies you can use to find them most reliably. If you find one under different conditions that I can reproduce, I'll add it here!
Since writing this just days after the update's launch, I've spent my nights testing theories and praying over Water Candle buffs. Cattiva is the "easy" part, while Foxparks had me rethinking why I signed up for this journey. The others were less hassle, but after browsing Reddit, Discord, and Terraria's forums for clues, it seems I'm not the only person feeling ill over pal spawn rates.
I can tell you how to get the Terraria pals using the same setup that led me to success, but keep in mind the spawns aren't guaranteed immediately. You'll have to create those same conditions, then hope for a little RNG mercy.
How to get all of the Terraria pals
Find Cattiva, Foxparks, Digtoise, and Chillet
I got all of the Terraria pals in two fresh 1.4.5 worlds, though they don't seem to spawn in all of the same conditions. You'll find Cattiva and Foxparks on the surface level while Chillet and Digtoise require tunneling underground, sometimes as deep as the cavern layer.
All found pre-hardmode
Small and medium-sized maps
New Terraria 1.4.5 worlds
Vanilla, no tModLoader
Surface pals post-Goblin Army
Cattiva and Foxparks always spawn with goblins holding them hostage, and they'll die if you don't act fast. I often heard them cry before seeing them, and I always detected a Goblin Scout on my Lifeform Analyzer before getting close enough for it to lock in on either pal.
Spelunking for Chillet wasn't so bad, though I've only found Digtoise once in the second world I made. You'll find both of them faster by equipping the Metal Detector, and a Spelunking Potion helps with the Digtoise search.
What's the deal with pre-update saves and the Goblin Army?
As for old worlds, I never saw the pals in a pre-1.4.5 save, but admittedly didn't test for long before generating a new world. I didn't have any luck finding Cattiva or Foxparks pre-Goblin Army, either. So, after camping around for a few hours, I triggered the event and saw my first Cattiva shortly after the invasion.
My first Foxparks spawned pretty soon after the Cattiva too, and I'm almost certain that was just an absurdly lucky encounter. I made a second world to try and recreate the experience, but it took hours of running in and out of the outer zone to see Foxparks. I've seen people claim they found both Cattiva and Foxparks without encountering the Goblin Army, but I've yet to replicate their success.
Cattiva
How to get Cattiva in Terraria
You get Cattiva by triggering a goblin encounter on your world's surface level. Every time I saw Cattiva, it was on the outer thirds of my map during a clear day. I only found the Pal in the jungle and forest biomes, but spent most of my successful tries hanging out at the edge of the world in a strip of forest.
I found Cattiva without a Water Candle or Battle Potion, but using items for an increased spawn buff can only help the endeavour. The Lifeform Analyzer was always with me, and I stayed just off-screen from most of the forest until it flagged a Goblin Scout—my cue to run back and check for more goblins and the pal.
Sometimes it was just the scout, but on lucky runs I saw two Goblin Archers guarding a distressed Cattiva. Don't leave or wait around too long (I learned that the hard way), or you'll lose your chance. Defeat the goblins, free Cattiva, and enjoy your new pet.
Progression
Pre-hardmode, defeat the Goblin Army
Conditions
Daytime, no rain, Goblin Scouts can spawn
Location
Surface, outer thirds of the map in the forest or jungle
Items
Lifeform Analyzer, Water Candle, Battle Potion
Foxparks
How to get Foxparks in Terraria
You get Foxparks the same way as Cattiva, but be prepared to wait around longer. I used Water Candles in every successful try, but as mentioned earlier, I got my first Foxparks in a fresh world with little effort. I found Cattiva, dropped a Water Candle in the same zone, waited a bit, and found the distressed fox soon after.
It was a different story for my second Foxparks in a new world. Despite following the same steps the pal took hours to spawn, so I assume my first experience was just an absurdly lucky encounter. In successful tries, I always found a Goblin Scout with my Life Analyzer first, then ran back to the source and heard Foxparks' sad cries for help. Slay its goblin captors and the pal is yours.
Progression
Pre-hardmode, defeat the Goblin Army
Conditions
Daytime, no rain, Goblin Scouts can spawn
Location
Surface, outer thirds of the map in the forest or jungle
Items
Lifeform Analyzer, Water Candle, Battle Potion
Chillet
How to get Chillet in Terraria
I found Chillet while tunneling deep into the cavern layer, far away from the surface. I've seen players suggesting it can also spawn in the underground, closer to the surface, but that hasn't been the case for me yet. My world is a series of messy, chaotic tunnels carved out of desperation.
Anyway, let the tool guide you to the egg, pick it up, and use it (right click) to unlock either Chillet (blue) or Ignis Chillet (pink). I've only seen the blue Chillet, but other players seem convinced it's a 50/50 chance between the two. If that's true, then my bad luck streak continues.
Progression
Pre-hardmode
Conditions
None
Location
Caverns
Items
Metal Detector
Digtoise
How to get Digtoise in Terraria
I never found Digtoise in my first world, but quickly discovered it in the second after digging through the underground desert. Whatever is wrong with my first save (or maybe it's a skill issue) remains unsolved, but I've combed through the same biome and layer and just can't find the thing.
Finding Digtoise later was far less of a hassle. I dug into the underground desert, moseyed on through the dungeon, and the Metal Detector took it from there. When you spot the pal's shell, hit it with your pickaxe to pick the critter up and make it yours. If you're having trouble spotting Digtoise, try popping a Spelunker potion to highlight the pal and other mineable treasures.
Progression
Pre-hardmode
Conditions
None
Location
Underground desert
Items
Metal Detector, Spelunker Potion
