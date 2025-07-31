Hello Kitty Island Adventure is getting its first DLC in September, and it will introduce one of the most underrated Sanrio characters to Friendship Island

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is getting its first ever DLC, called Wheatflour Wonderland, on September 18, and the first trailer shown at the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase has introduced us to the star of the show—Cogimyun.

Although it doesn't give too much information about what we can expect from the DLC, this first look does seem to take us to an entirely new area accessed through Hello Kitty's bakery rather than opening a new section of the island. It's also safe to assume that a few of our friends from Friendship Island will be joining us too rather than forcing us to venture off alone.

Kuromi, My Melody, Cinnamoroll and Hello Kitty are shown throughout the trailer, and each one goes through a magical girl transformation once they step foot in the new area. All their outfits change from their standard look into something plucked straight from Sailor Moon or Tokyo Mew Mew. So, I'm hoping our avatars also get this treatment as no Sanrio adventure would really be complete without a frilly outfit.

But despite being the start of the show, we don't actually get to see a whole lot of Cogimyun. It's literally just a little flash of them right at the end, but for players desperate to get some more underrated characters involved in the game, just knowing she's on her way to the island is all you need. Don't get me wrong, I adore the main cast of Sanrio friends, but there is something particularly exciting about the first DLC featuring a far less well known one.

However, outside of exploring the rolling wheat fields and collecting shiny gems which make up the vast majority of the reveal, one part I found particularly intriguing is a section where it looks like you play as a chicken. You already play as a bipedal animal in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, but this looks absolutely nothing like the avatars we are used to seeing. It's just an actual chicken. So, I look forward to seeing how this possibly ties into the storyline.

I'm hoping this DLC opens the doors to welcoming more underrated Sanrio characters and coinciding lands too. There are so many friends of Hello Kitty that would make fantastic companions in Island Adventure, and I'm sure it would be the thing that convinces more people to join if their favourite critter gets a dedicated section. Though, before you get your hopes up, it might be a while before we see Masyumaro Mitaina Fuwafuwa Nyanko. I know that's who you're after.