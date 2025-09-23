If you're desperately trying to level up your friendships with islanders in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, the cap of three gifts per day can really slow your progression. Luckily, Friendship Blossoms give you the ability to reset one character's daily gifts, allowing you to gift an additional three presents per day.

Unlike a lot of items you'll need to use during your time on Friendship Island, you won't be able to craft Friendship Blossoms. Instead, there's only one way you can get them, which makes them feel a lot more elusive. Given how much of a difference they can be while you make your way through friendship quests, it's no surprise they're slightly more challenging to find, though. Here's what you need to do to gather a few for yourself.

How to get Friendship Blossoms in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

The only way to get Friendship Blossoms in Hello Kitty Island Adventure is by logging in and receiving your daily gift from My Melody, specifically on Tuesday and Thursday. These are the only days of the week My Melody will dish out Friendship Blossoms, and it's the most frequent, guaranteed way to get them. Occasionally, you can also get a Blossom by completing a collection, but this requires a lot more work.

With that said, My Melody won't gift you a Friendship Blossom if you've already got three in your inventory. The same applies to the Friendship Bouquet, which is also given out by My Melody on Saturdays, and resets the whole island at once, rather than just one character. So, be sure to pay everyone a visit before using one of these.

You can also find Friendship Bouquets around the island in treasure chests, but they are much harder to come by this way. Nevertheless, if you're frequently logging on and checking in with your islands, you should be stockpiling Blossoms and Bouquets in no time.

To use a Friendship Blossom, you need to have already given your chosen resident their three daily gifts. If you then attempt to give them a fourth, you'll be able to present them with a Friendship Blossom. In doing so, you'll reset the gift count and be able to give them an additional three. There's no limit to how many Friendship Blossoms you can give an islander, either, so given you have a few tucked away, you'll be able to progress quickly through the friendship levels.