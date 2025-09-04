Disney Dreamlight Valley Wishblossom Ranch: everything you need to know about the next expansion

Disney Dreamlight Valley has revealed its next expansion, Wishblossom Ranch, but rather than taking us to another world of whimsy like The Storybook Vale or A Rift in Time, we're slowing down and heading to the mountains. We'll see a brand new realm and three new characters, alongside a "game-changing mechanic" that a mass of players have been asking for, so there's a lot to be excited about.

With only one brief reveal trailer to go off so far, it's hard to know the ins and outs of what to expect from the Wishblossom Ranch expansion. We do have a release window, and we know who we can expect to meet during our time in the new realm, but there are still a lot of holes in our knowledge that could do with patching up. Here's everything you ought to know about Wishblossom Ranch.

When does the Dreamlight Valley Wishblossom Ranch expansion release?

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Wishblossom Ranch - Expansion Announcement Trailer Premiere - YouTube Watch On

Although we don't have a specific date for the launch of the Dreamlight Valley Wishblossom Ranch expansion, we do know that it'll release in November 2025, so not too long now.

The first part of the last DLC, The Storybook Vale, released on November 20, 2024, and A Rift in Time launched on December 5, 2024. So, I think it's safe to assume that Wishblossom Ranch is more likely to roll out toward the end of the month to coincide with past expansions.

With that said, another stream is taking place on October 15 to show more details of the expansion, so hopefully a more concrete release date will be announced as part of that, especially since launch will be around a month out by that point.

Who are the new characters in Dreamlight Valley Windblossom Ranch?

(Image credit: Gameloft)

When Wishblossom Ranch was first revealed through its trailer, we were introduced to three characters that would make up most of our journey: Tinkerbell, Snow White, and Maximus. It seems like a peculiar mix of characters straight off the bat, but with the recent addition of Peter Pan alongside Flynn Rider and Rapunzel being in the two previous DLCs, there is a little method to the madness.

The only random character seems to be Snow White, though I don't doubt she'll have a significant role to play in the story, and I'm sure more information regarding why she's ended up in Wishblossom Ranch will come closer to launch. Plus, Snow White has been such an anticipated character for Disney Dreamlight Valley, she could end up in any realm and players would be thrilled she's finally here.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What else is included in the Dreamlight Valley Wishblossom Ranch expansion?

Although we haven't seen a great deal of what life in Wishblossom Ranch really looks like, there are a few features from the trailer we can already dissect. We've seen a brief look at one of three biomes coming as part of the realm: Wishing Alps. At the moment, the other two currently remain a secret.

Much like the other DLCs we've seen though, I imagine each of these biomes will be home to one of the characters we know are being added, and will need to be unlocked using a potential new currency like Mist or Storybook Magic. Since we don't know too much about the story of Wishblossom Ranch, it's too early to say whether or not you'll need each area unlocked to progress through the whole story or not, though I wouldn't be surprised if we are sent on a wild goose chase around the whole realm.

Outside of its setting, one of the main features of the expansion is the addition of horses, which act as rideable mounts. These will roam free throughout the entire realm, and you'll be able to feed, befriend, and care for all of them while you play. Maximus is included as one of these mounts, too. However, it's currently unclear whether or not these horses will be able to travel throughout the valley and other realms, or if they're limited to the Wishblossom Ranch expansion for now.



The ranch itself also makes up a significant portion of the realm, which you'll be challenged to rebuild during your time there. According to the official blog post shared after the trailer stream, the expansion will also feature "plenty of stable and ranch decor to fulfil your rustic ranch lifestyle dreams". Although it hasn't been spotlighted, some themed outfits were subtly thrown into the trailer as well, so you can really fulfil your wishes as a rancher.