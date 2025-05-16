How to complete the Jungle Bungles duty in Disney Dreamlight Valley
It's time to visit a different realm.
Alongside your standard dreamlight duties in Disney Dreamlight Valley, occasionally you'll come across an incredibly vague challenge. The Jungle Bungles duty is no exception to this rule, offering no real explanation as to what it means and how you can complete it. As part of the Cheshire Cat Chaos event, you're also restricted by how much time you have to complete this challenge too.
Fortunately, when you know where to head, solving this riddle is incredibly easy. In fact, you've probably already completed one of the Cheshire Cat duties which requires doing the exact same thing. Only this time, you need to head to a different realm. You need to have the Lion King realm unlocked, and Simba and Nala living in your valley before you can complete this duty. When you've done that, follow these steps to get this quest ticked off your list.
How to complete the Jungle Bungles duty in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Much like the Clean Your Room duty, you need to visit the Lion King realm and locate the pink paw prints on the floor. When you've found these fluorescent clusters of paws, use your royal watering can to wash them away, and they'll count towards your duty. You need to clear 20 sets of these pawprints to complete the quest and get your reward.
If you're not seeing any pawprints when you enter the realm, go back to the valley and try again. If that still doesn't work, make sure you've completed all of Simba and Nala's quests to welcome them to your valley. It's easy to lose track of quests given how many characters Dreamlight Valley is now home to, so one could easily slip through the cracks. Doing all of this should guarantee the paw prints to start spawning in the realm.
You'll get the Rabbit Vanity as a reward for completing the Jungle Bungles duty, which is another piece of Wonderland-esque furniture for you to decorate your home with. Currently, completing this duty is the only way you're able to get this item too.
Kara
