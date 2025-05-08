During the Cheshire Cat Chaos event in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you'll have the opportunity to complete four separate dreamlight duties in return for some limited rewards. The Clean Your Room duty is one of the four, and the most challenging since you'll have to travel between the valley and a separate realm in order to complete it.

You'll need access to the Toy Story realm, and both Woody and Buzz unlocked before you can complete this duty. Provided you've already done this, you'll be able to enter and exit the realm freely and work towards getting your Wonderland-themed reward. Here's what you need to do once you're in the realm.

How to complete the Clean Your Room duty in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To complete the Clean Your Room duty, you need to visit the Toy Story realm and clear away purple paw prints left by the Cheshire Cat. They look identical to the ones you saw in the Alice in Wonderland realm and during the Chaos in the Kitchen and Mannequin Madness quest, so they're hard to miss.

When you find clusters of these paw prints, use your watering can to wash them away rather than interacting with them like you would Night Thorns. You need to clean up 20 sets of paw prints to complete this duty, and they won't all spawn at one time. Fortunately, they do respawn every 15 minutes so you'll be able to keep re-visiting the realm to chip away at the task.

When you've ticked it off your docket, you'll be rewarded with a Rabbit Rocking Chair which is exclusive to this challenge. If you don't have the Toy Story realm unlocked yet, you've got until May 20 to welcome Buzz and Woody to your valley and open up the option to travel between realms. Plenty of time to clean up after Cheshire once again.