The Wonderland Whimsy update has arrived in Disney Dreamlight Valley, bringing the Alice in Wonderland realm. But while we're free to give Alice a new home in our valleys right away, the Cheshire Cat isn't quite ready to make the move. Unfortunately, even with the new realm open, there's still a bit of a wait before we can expect to see this tricksy cat around the plaza.



But even though we can't invite him just yet, there's still a lot of work to be done before his arrival. You'll likely need to unlock Alice, and I imagine you'll need to have a decent number of her friendship quests ticked off like Books With No Pictures and Mimsy Were the Borogoves. Aside from that, here's what you need to know about the Cheshire Cat's arrival.

When is the Cheshire Cat coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley?

You will be able to complete the Cheshire Cat's welcoming quests on May 7. These will be the key to getting him to live in your valley. There are a few other dates worth keeping in mind to make sure you've got everything done prior to this day. For example, you'll need to complete the Mannequin Madness quest set by Scrooge McDuck before you can move your new feline friend in.

The official Disney Dreamlight blog shared that the Cheshire Cat also plans to "cook up some trouble" on April 30. If we take this description literally, I imagine we'll have to head to Remy's Restaurant to see what chaos has been caused there. If it's anything like the Mannequin Madness quest, this will probably involve restoring whatever disarray the cat has caused. If it turns out we are expected to do some cooking, stocking up on some ingredients in the meantime wouldn't hurt. We all know Disney Dreamlight Valley loves to give us a cooking challenge.

This will be the only additional date the Cheshire Cat will send some mischief into the valley before we can start making our way through his friendship quests. As long as you've unlocked the Wonderland realm, increased your friendship with Alice, and you've completed all the quests above, you'll be more than ready to welcome the Wonderland Whimsy update's second inhabitant. At long last.