Once you've unlocked Lumiere in Disney Dreamlight Valley, it won't be long before you can start making your way through his friendship quests. Similar to Cogsworth's Running Like Clockwork or On Her Majesty's Festive Service , these aren't necessarily difficult to complete, but they do have specific criteria to meet before you can unlock them in the first place.

At Your Service will immediately unlock once you've hit level two friendship with Lumiere. If you're still being met with the "Keep Playing to Unlock More" bubble instead of the quest, make sure you've got at least a level three friendship with Tiana and you've unlocked her restaurant, since these are both integral to Lumiere's quest. Here are the steps you need to follow to complete At Your Service.

How to complete At Your Service in Disney Dreamlight Valley

First off, speak to Lumiere and he will say that he doesn't know what to do with himself when he's not serving or entertaining, similar to Cogsworth's script in On Her Majesty's Festive Service. You'll suggest visiting Remy at his restaurant to see if he's in need of a maître d', so head there and speak to him. He'll quickly agree to taking on some extra hands (or, candlesticks) to help his customers.

To help Lumiere settle into his new job, you'll be tasked with gathering a few items from the Beauty and the Beast realm. The table below lists the what you need to find alongside their locations:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Item Location in the Beauty and the Beast realm 1 x French Bread The walkway between the library and the Beast's Room 3 x French Spices Around the garden 3 x French Recipe Book In the Library

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Gameloft) (Image credit: Gameloft) (Image credit: Gameloft) (Image credit: Gameloft) (Image credit: Gameloft) (Image credit: Gameloft) (Image credit: Gameloft)

Take these to Chez Remy, but as soon as you walk in, Remy will share that he's not convinced Lumiere is a good fit for the restaurant because he's too chaotic when it comes to entertaining. Fortunately, Tiana will overhear and suggest Lumiere works at her restaurant instead, as it could benefit from some live entertainment. Before you can go and help Lumiere settle into his new new role, you'll need to clean up six broken plates from Chez Remy.

Go into Tiana's Palace and meet with Lumiere and Tiana in the kitchen. They'll explain how they want you to help them plan a romantic evening in the restaurant for diners by crafting a Romantic Arch. Gather the following materials:

40 x Stone

25 x Softwood

6 x Green Rising Penstemon

3 x Purple Hydrangea

Once you've collected these, rather than taking them straight to a crafting bench you will be given a list of ingredients to collect as well. So, gather the following also:

3 x Milk

2 x Egg

1 x Sugarcane

1 x Vanilla

1 x Butter

1 x Wheat

1 x Cheese

3 x Any Fruit

Now, go to a crafting bench to build the Romantic Arch and take the ingredients to a cooking station to bake the following dishes:

1 x Crepe

1 x Pastry Cream and Fruits

1 x Souffle

When all this is done, place the Romantic Arch in front of Tiana's Palace and head inside. Instead of being met with a beautiful restaurant ready for an event, the entire place is in shambles. Speaking to Lumiere will reveal that something has happened to make dishes fly around and smash on their own. You need to run around picking up the broken dishes and floating cutlery, alongside catching any remaining flying items.

Take all of these "haunted" items to Lumiere and he will explain that it's definitely ghosts and the restaurant is haunted. However, rather than immediately going along with it, you'll say that you need a little more evidence before you can assume as much, which I assume will come in later friendship quests. This conversation will end the At Your Service quest, letting you start working towards Lumiere's next friendship milestone.