'I would like to make a different game using this IP': Dave the Diver dev hints at possible spin-off or sequel

A new game set in the same universe as Dave the Diver could be in the works at developer Mintrocket. In an interview with 4Gamer at the Nexon Developers Conference, Mintrocket CEO Jaeho Hwang dove into the studio's future, including its plans for Dave the Diver, which seem to extend beyond DLC.

"Dave the Diver was a title I never thought would be so successful," Hwang commented. He added that, "Since Mintrocket has become a corporation and [Dave the Diver] has become the main IP of this company, I believe that it should be expanded in the future. What we are doing now is expanding the platform."

So far, that expansion has included a mix of free and paid DLC and numerous collaborations with other franchises, from Balatro and Dredge to Godzilla and Yakuza. That's just the beginning, though.

Hwang also clearly hinted at a potential spin-off or sequel, stating, "I would like to make a different game using this IP." This isn't the first time Hwang's expressed an interest in expanding the Dave the Diver universe, either. Last October, he shared similar comments in an interview at Gamescom Asia: "Besides the story DLC that we're working on right now, I also want to make separate games about each character to show how they met, what they did before coming to the Blue Hole."

So, it sounds like there is plenty of potential for more Dave the Diver. Unfortunately, we're probably in for a long wait before any of those spin-offs see the light of day. Mintrocket is still finishing the upcoming In the Jungle DLC, which was initially supposed to launch this year, but got pushed back to 2026.

Dave the Diver: In the Jungle - Official Trailer | The Game Awards 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Hwang mentioned that delay in the 4Gamer interview, as well, noting that "the scale increased" during the development process, which led to the delayed release date. So, at least the longer wait sounds like it will be worth it.

Dave the Diver also only just passed its second anniversary back in June, which Mintrocket celebrated with a sneak peek of In the Jungle. According to Hwang, In the Jungle will add a whole new region, introducing freshwater fish and lake diving. Mintrocket also brought back the previously expired Godzilla DLC for Dave's second birthday, which will be available for free until at least the end of 2026.