Dave the Diver DLC adds a little Stardew Valley time management and relationship building to the formula when In the Jungle releases in June

Dave the Diver will tread further into unfamiliar waters soon as the explorer and his friends set a date for the fishing RPG's next expansion. During today's Future Games Show Spring Showcase, Mintrocket announced that the In the Jungle DLC will release on June 18.

As Dave moves his operations to Utara—a jungle village nestled alongside a giant freshwater lake—life gets a bit more Stardew Valley-esque. Utara follows a real-time schedule, so task prioritization gets far more granular than Dave's earlier adventures allowed. Time management is more of a factor, meaning Dave will have to make extra effort to juggle new villager sidequests, minigames, and other activities in Utara.

But don't take it as a total departure from the basics, either. Dave still gets to dive, fish, and battle underwater beasties; it's just with more timely freedoms to squeeze in visits with your favorite locals or a trip to Utara's new restaurant, Bancho Grill.

The diner is one of the DLC's most notable changes from the original formula. When visiting Bancho Grill, Dave now has the freedom to move how he pleases since In the Jungle drops Bancho Sushi's limited horizontal back-and-forth in exchange for an open, isometric floor plan. The extra space sounds like a big deal as Mintrocket describes the new setup as something that will grow as a "key hub" connecting Dave with his new neighbors.

You can take a short tour through Utara (and what appears to be an incredible tribute to Duck Hunt) with In the Jungle's new release date trailer below. But most importantly, that Duck Hunt bit starts around the 24-second mark. You already know my schedule.

Mintrocket says the DLC launches with about 10 hours' worth of additional adventures, and that includes time exploring the lake with Dave's new toy, the Jungle Gun. Don't let the name fool you, because it sounds like this thing does it all.

The Jungle Gun is Dave's Swiss Army Knife-like gadget that transforms into a sniper, shotgun, net gun, and regular ol' gun-gun because who knows what you're going to run into swimming around down there, and you best be prepared. So far I think I've spied a giant Plesiosaur-like beast, sharks, electric eels, crocodiles, and a few stray piranhas, so shotgun it is.

In the Jungle was originally scheduled for a 2025 release, though a delay announced last year pushed the DLC into early 2026. We've seen a few, mostly free, smaller DLC drops for the fishing RPG since, but In the Jungle is shaping up to be a proper expansion and the biggest new dive for Dave and his crew yet.