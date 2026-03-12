Dave the Diver DLC adds a little Stardew Valley time management and relationship building to the formula when In the Jungle releases in June

I'm scheduled for a fistfight with eels at noon.

Dave the Diver In the Jungle DLC - Dave in the back left with his three friends all staring at something in the distance with varying levels of shock and awe
(Image credit: Mintrocket)

Dave the Diver will tread further into unfamiliar waters soon as the explorer and his friends set a date for the fishing RPG's next expansion. During today's Future Games Show Spring Showcase, Mintrocket announced that the In the Jungle DLC will release on June 18.

As Dave moves his operations to Utara—a jungle village nestled alongside a giant freshwater lake—life gets a bit more Stardew Valley-esque. Utara follows a real-time schedule, so task prioritization gets far more granular than Dave's earlier adventures allowed. Time management is more of a factor, meaning Dave will have to make extra effort to juggle new villager sidequests, minigames, and other activities in Utara.

DAVE THE DIVER – In the Jungle DLC Official Release Date Trailer - YouTube DAVE THE DIVER – In the Jungle DLC Official Release Date Trailer - YouTube
Mintrocket says the DLC launches with about 10 hours' worth of additional adventures, and that includes time exploring the lake with Dave's new toy, the Jungle Gun. Don't let the name fool you, because it sounds like this thing does it all.

The Jungle Gun is Dave's Swiss Army Knife-like gadget that transforms into a sniper, shotgun, net gun, and regular ol' gun-gun because who knows what you're going to run into swimming around down there, and you best be prepared. So far I think I've spied a giant Plesiosaur-like beast, sharks, electric eels, crocodiles, and a few stray piranhas, so shotgun it is.

In the Jungle was originally scheduled for a 2025 release, though a delay announced last year pushed the DLC into early 2026. We've seen a few, mostly free, smaller DLC drops for the fishing RPG since, but In the Jungle is shaping up to be a proper expansion and the biggest new dive for Dave and his crew yet.

