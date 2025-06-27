Dave the Diver In the Jungle DLC is delayed, but the free Godzilla Content Pack is back and Ichiban Kasuga has extended his vacation until the end of 2026

In May 2024, the hit deep sea diving restaurant simulator Dave the Diver got some very big DLC in the form of the Godzilla Content Pack. It was free, with a catch: The DLC would only be available until November 23, after which it would be gone forever thanks to licensing issues, Nexon said.

Apparently "forever" is kind of a pliable term, though, because Godzilla is back, baby. Yes, it's still free, and I'm sorry to say that it's only available for a limited time again. But the good news is that the availability period this time around ends on December 31, 2026—that's not a typo, that's 2026—and may stick around even longer: Developer Mintrocket said in a video that the Godzilla Pack will be available "at least until the end of next year," and the description on Steam sure looks like something that's meant to be easily (maybe even automatically) updated.

Mintrocket didn't get into the specifics of how it was able to re-surface the Godzilla Pack DLC, but it did provide a why: It's the second anniversary of Dave the Diver's release, a milestone celebrated with messages of congratulations from Dredge studio Black Salt Games, Like a Dragon studio head Masayoshi Yokoyama, Shift Up director Kim Hyung-tae, voice actor Neil Newbon, and a whole bunch of others.

Mintrocket itself made an appearance too: Studio head Jaeho Hwang said the team is working on some new projects, but "still putting a lot of love and care into developing new content for Dave the Diver as well."

He also revealed that the Godzilla Content Pack isn't the only Dave the Diver DLC being given an oddly distant expiration date: The Ichiban's Holiday Content Pack, a crossover with Like a Dragon that came out in April, will also be available until the end of 2026, instead of October of this year as originally planned.

Hwang said the original deadline was put in place "to help protect the value" of the property (and, one might think, convince Sega to play ball) but a lot of fans were upset with what they felt was "FOMO marketing." Mintrocket took the complaints to Sega, Sega was cool, and so the deadline was extended.

He also said Mintrocket was "not thoughtful enough about the pricing" of the DLC, "so we will be providing regular discounts to let you pick it up at a more reasonable price." Ichiban's Holiday is currently $3.49/£3/€3.44 on Steam, 50% off the regular price, as part of the Steam Summer Sale.

There is one spot of bad news amidst all the good, about the In the Jungle DLC announced in December 2024: Instead of being out in 2025 as planned, the studio has delayed it to early 2026. That sucks—but then the video concluded with members of the Mintrocket team putting on a live performance of music from the Dave the Diver soundtrack, so as far as I'm concerned, all is forgiven.

They're pretty good, too.