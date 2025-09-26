REPO devs are adding a new mechanic that'll let you grab things while tumbling and—more importantly—kill things with butt physics
Oh, and you can climb walls, too.
REPO's monster update is already shaping up to be a big one. First, Semiwork confirmed we'll finally be able to speak through our disembodied heads. Today, however, the developer revealed a new feature that—by its own estimation—could screw the entire game up.
Presented via Steam news post, the new mechanic is the "tumble grab." When the update drops, you'll be able to latch onto things even after you've flung your condensed little trashcan body. Once the red outlines on the edges of the screen turn yellow, you can grab weapons and items—and even the level geometry.
While tumble grabbing, your beam will be able to grapple onto any surface. That means you can, with some finesse, climb up walls and across the ceiling by flinging your tumbling body. Your tumble grabbing ability is tied to your stamina, however, so there's at least going to be one limiting factor preventing complete wall-climbing chaos.
"Tumble Grab also means that you can grab stuff in situations you previously couldn’t," Semiwork said. "For example, if you’re levitated by the vicious Mentalist, you can grab a weapon and fight back!"
Semiwork demonstrated the power of the tumble grab in an accompanying video. While being held aloft by a Mentalist's telekinesis, one of the devs managed to grab a shotgun and provide themselves a convenient buckshot escape from what might previously have been a death sentence.
The tumble grab also unlocks more… unconventional forms of violence. By grabbing the floor, the REPO devs showed how you can repeatedly whip your tumbling, physics-propelled posterior at nearby enemies to, in their words, "twerk them to death."
Clearly, the possibilities are profound. We can only hope that, when the monster update launches on October 30, the entire game doesn't fall apart from whatever frenzied wall-tumbling and butt combat follows.
