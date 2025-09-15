You can finally scream at your friends once you've died in REPO thanks to one of the most requested features being added in its upcoming update

REPO's monster update is already promising a significant amount of new content for the co-op horror when it launches on October 30, but one of the most exciting features doesn't have anything to do with the new beasts. As shared in the newest video uploaded on the Semiwork YouTube channel, you'll now be able to speak through your head even once it's been flung off your body. So, I guess it does have something to do with the monsters in the game. Though I swear I've still lost my head because of my friends more than any of the creatures roaming around.

This means you'll never be left behind again, since you can hoot and holler until your friends find you. Unless they're just ignoring you on purpose, that is. But, you can't scream into the void forever. Semibots can only come back to life for a brief moment thanks to a "spare battery" stashed away in their heads. You need to charge this battery for a brief moment before you can press E to come back to life and speak to your friends.

The audio is nowhere near as clear as it usually is in-game either, which is worth keeping in mind if you are calling out to your pals from another room. Instead, it'll sound as if you're speaking through an incredibly crackly, robotic voice filter. Just like that one friend that always joins with a terrible mic.

You also sprout two little legs to help you move a tiny bit when you activate this mode, but the battery drains incredibly quickly judging from the video, so you'll need to act quick. Instead of being able to wander around you can only jump, but whether that's a desperate attempt to get your friend to see you, or a leap of faith back into the van at the end of the run, this battery will drain even faster.

This feature also means you can become a distraction to save your friends from any monster encounters. Especially monsters that are reactive to sound, like the Huntsman or even Headman and Trudge. Making enough noise by flinging your lifeless head across the room is bound to give your friends enough time to make a quick escape. Just don't assume they'll come back for you once your battery has run flat.