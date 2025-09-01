REPO has announced its next update, but we actually have a date this time, rather than a series of videos to slowly announce it

REVEALING THE NEXT R.E.P.O. UPDATE - YouTube Watch On

REPO will be rolling out another update next month on October 30, and a new video uploaded to the official semiwork YouTube channel has revealed that the main focus will be on new monsters. In classic semiwork style, though, this is all that has been shared so far, and we've been left with the promise that more information is "coming very, very soon".

With that said, one of the new monsters has been revealed. It's impossible for me to even attempt to describe it without seeing it for yourself, but if you imagine a warthog's head with fangs on a tiny human body, you'd probably get somewhat close to its design. As to what this monstrosity is capable of, I assume that will be revealed alongside everything else later down the line. For now, we've only seen it with no animations, and that alone is pretty unsettling.

(Image credit: semiwork)

Semiwork goes on to share in the video that this is just one of the monsters coming in the next update, too, and showcases of each beast will be "kept to the bare minimum" as they don't want players to be "even the slightest bit mentally prepared for the absolute horrors that we are adding". As I already scream the moment any monster wanders into the same room as me, I'm sure this update means only good things for me and my friends.

Alongside adding a bunch of new monsters, some "cool new gameplay mechanics" will make their way into the game, too. Unfortunately, though, this will all be explained in separate videos between now and the release of the update. Since the previous update added the abandoned museum map, I can't imagine this will mean new areas to loot, but hopefully, we're given some sort of weapon to attempt to defend ourselves with.

The last time REPO announced an update was coming, we waited over two months from the initial tease to when we could actually play it for ourselves, with videos each week drip-feeding information to us. This time around, videos will be uploaded every other Friday to share parts of the update, so at least we know which ones are worth tuning into this time around.