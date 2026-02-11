After 10 years No Man's Sky still hasn't run out of cool stuff to give you, so here's a freakin' gravity gun, too

Hey, Traveler! You've been exploring No Man's Sky's quintillions of planets for a while now (almost 10 years, if you can believe it). You've dug holes in those planets, exploited their resources, built bases and settlements on them, and spent hours either killing their lifeforms or taming and riding them.

Did you ever think about, you know, cleaning some of those planets up? Hmm? Is that so much to ask?

No Man's Sky's new update, called Remnant, is all about cleaning up hazardous space debris. And don't worry, it's not a completely altruistic endeavor: it'll be well worth your while.

"Salvage and debris that could always be found on planets can now be collected and recycled for rare and highly prized resources," Sean Murray says. "New trucks, tipping flatbeds and haulers can be constructed, to transport resources back to industrial yards for reclamation. You can work alone or join a salvage crew with friends. It creates this really fun and tactile new loop of searching for wrecks, loading trucks full of cargo and hauling across the alien landscape to industrial yards to gain new loot and rewards."

And that's not all. The game that seemingly has everything now truly has everything, as Hello Games has added the best tool in the universe to help you with your new career in galactic sanitation: a gravity gun. Check it out in the Remnant trailer:

"The Gravitino Coil is a powerful new anti-gravity module for your multi-tool. It turns No Man’s Sky into a physics playground. Allowing you to grab large objects and fling, toss or carefully carry them around the world," Murray says. "Our gravity gun is an industrial tool, but it can also be used as a ballistic weapon, grabbing sentinels or fling heavy objects, turning them into projectiles."

As always, the update is free, and it comes with a limited-time community expedition that "brings travellers together in convoys to clean up and reclaim a planet covered in wrecks and salvage," Murray says. "Perhaps you’ll be a hauler, or the gravity gun wielding ground crew or maybe a scrap yard operator."

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Perhaps. Or perhaps I'll just start grabbing trash and flinging it at weird aliens.