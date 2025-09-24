PSA: Don't turn off motion blur in Silent Hill F unless you want some weird visual glitches
If motion blur gives you motion sickness, maybe wait for a patch.
Though I did notice traversal stuttering when I played Silent Hill F, the biggest technical issue I had was unrelated to the framerate. On a semi-regular basis I'd see everything suddenly shrink to fit the top-left quarter of the screen, except for the UI, with a flickering smear of colors filling the rest of my view. Others on the team didn't experience this bug, but I saw it pop up all the way through my time in haunted Ebisugaoka.
Turns out my habit of switching off motion blur without even thinking about it whenever I see it in the options menu is the problem, which I wish I'd known 20 hours ago when I started the game. Leave motion blur on and apparently you'll never experience this particular glitch.
You will have to put up with cutscenes locked to 30 fps, and a stamina-based combat system, and weapon durability, and one particularly daft twist, but there are people out there who like each and every one of those things. I can't imagine there's anyone who likes playing chunks of a game in one quarter of their screen real estate, but I could be wrong.
I mean, someone has already made a mod to remove the fog, which is the main thing Silent Hill F has to make it seem like a Silent Hill game other than a Robbie the Rabbit costume that gives you pink bunny ears. People are strange is what I'm getting at.
Best MMOs: Most massive
Best strategy games: Number crunching
Best open world games: Unlimited exploration
Best survival games: Live craft love
Best horror games: Fight or flight
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.