PSA: Don't turn off motion blur in Silent Hill F unless you want some weird visual glitches

Though I did notice traversal stuttering when I played Silent Hill F, the biggest technical issue I had was unrelated to the framerate. On a semi-regular basis I'd see everything suddenly shrink to fit the top-left quarter of the screen, except for the UI, with a flickering smear of colors filling the rest of my view. Others on the team didn't experience this bug, but I saw it pop up all the way through my time in haunted Ebisugaoka.

Turns out my habit of switching off motion blur without even thinking about it whenever I see it in the options menu is the problem, which I wish I'd known 20 hours ago when I started the game. Leave motion blur on and apparently you'll never experience this particular glitch.

You will have to put up with cutscenes locked to 30 fps, and a stamina-based combat system, and weapon durability, and one particularly daft twist, but there are people out there who like each and every one of those things. I can't imagine there's anyone who likes playing chunks of a game in one quarter of their screen real estate, but I could be wrong.

I mean, someone has already made a mod to remove the fog, which is the main thing Silent Hill F has to make it seem like a Silent Hill game other than a Robbie the Rabbit costume that gives you pink bunny ears. People are strange is what I'm getting at.