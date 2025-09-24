A modder has already removed all the fog from Silent Hill f and it makes Ebisugaoka look like quite the vacation spot

Silent Hill f finally releases to the masses tomorrow, but before everyone's even got their hands on NeoBard's new take on the Silent Hill series, one modder has managed to completely remove all the fog from the game.

Simply named No Fog, this mod, created by Fellow_Demo, strips all the fog from Ebisugaoka, but players can also use it to just "tone down" the fog as well. Seeing the before and after pictures next to one another, it's clear how much was lost to the fog, aesthetically speaking.

(Image credit: Konami / Fellow_Demo)

The images with no fog look brilliant. The town looks much more vibrant, which really helps you appreciate the quality of the graphics. It also strips away any eeriness and actually makes it look like a lovely, normal town that I'd love to visit, as long as none of the monsters are still lurking around.

It's a fun mod to see out so soon, but in all honesty, I don't think there's much need to tone down the fog for those who aren't just interested in sightseeing—you can see everything you need to with it there just fine. Plus, removing fog from Silent Hill is like getting rid of matches from The Evil Within or telling Leon Kennedy he can't backflip anymore—it's pretty integral and something that I wouldn't want to play the game without.

But as I said in our Silent Hill f review, this game has more linking it to previous games in the series than just the fog or the title. It may deploy some considerable changes, a different location being a big one. But there's still the same emotional and traumatic story, sexual themes, grotesque monsters, and excellent sound design—it's a Silent Hill game through and through.