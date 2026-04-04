I played MindsEye, and it's bad. Developer Build a Rocket Boy says the game has come a long way since its launch last year, and while it might be less worse, it's still not good. Yet I recently spent a couple weeks playing it from start to finish, and despite everything—despite it being bad in so many different ways that I can't possibly remember them all—I somehow had a really good time with it.

This might take a while, so bear with me.

I knew something was up the moment I stepped into Redrock City's massive Silva factory, the central hub for the world's most advanced tech company, where I'd taken a job as a security guard. My new boss instructed me to drive the Polaris-branded buggy we took for my orientation tour—the place is so big, it'd take forever to cover the whole thing on foot—and before long I'd accidentally (I swear!) run down a coworker.

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But my boss didn't tell me to stop so she could call an ambulance or the cops. She didn't fire me, or even yell at me. She wasn't mad at all. She just mumbled, "You better hope Mr. Silva doesn't find out about that," and on we went. I eventually discovered that running down too many people at once, maybe a half-dozen or so (I lost count), results in a "game over" screen, but as long as I didn't go completely ham with the vehicular manslaughter? Hey, accidents happen, apparently. I thought it was an odd and clumsy method of handling the situation. Little did I know.

Not long after that, I finished my first assignment—"deactivating" malfunctioning company robots, by shooting them—and returned to the security office, where three of my coworkers were standing around staring meaningfully at screens. Entirely by coincidence, I discovered at precisely the same time that I could pull my gun even in this supposedly safe environment. Investigating matters further, I executed my three coworkers. Nothing happened.

(Image credit: Build a Rocket Boy)

Except a moment later, my boss—the one I'd taken on the speedbump tour—walked into the office. Oh shit, I thought. This doesn't look good. But instead of trouble, a cutscene kicked in. She talked to me about whatever business stuff she'd come in for, seemingly oblivious to the three fresh stiffs at her feet, and then left.

After she departed, my fellows were back on their feet. Odd. So I put 'em down again. Then I went onto the factory floor and hosed a wall with my assault rifle. A few nearby NPCs screamed and cowered, but otherwise: nothing.

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I realized at this point that I was basically the gangster in that episode of The Twilight Zone where he's trapped in Hell, punished by being unable to lose. I could do anything. And, well, I did. Maybe it doesn't reflect especially well on my character, but I immediately became Redrock's chief menace: They knew me by the trail of the dead. Every road trip, every visit to the boss' office, every stupid thing I had to do ended with a car crash, a body count, and complete indifference from the nearby citizenry, who made no effort to stop me and rarely even acknowledged my actions unless I was waving a gun directly in their faces.

Imagine Grand Theft Auto with no cops—there are no cops in Redrock City because it's ostensibly protected by technology—and you'll get a rough idea of what it was like. And yes, it was a lot of fun! But not so much fun that I didn't notice how bad MindsEye is. Because it is very bad indeed.

(Image credit: Build a Rocket Boy)

The game's utter lack of reactivity is the chief problem, and it's hard to overstate just how static it all is. At one point, vaguely bored, I walked out onto a highway and whacked a guy driving a car. His car slowed and stopped, and the car behind it also stopped. Walked up and wasted that guy—another car pulled up and stopped behind him. I approached that driver's window and gave him an up-close look: He's staring straight ahead, resolutely, unflinchingly, waiting his turn. He gets it.

Suddenly, it hit me: Conga line! But my brilliant master plan was quickly stymied by another of MindsEye's flaws. Once I had more than three or four cars stacked up, the ones at the front of the line disappeared as soon as I turned my back on them—which I had to do so I could shoot the new arrivals. I was working my way down the road, sure, but the long, snaking line of cars I envisioned just wasn't happening.

And not once, through all of it, did robotic police, the army, private security, or anyone else roll up on me. I spent 15 minutes blasting the bejeezus out of innocent motorists and nobody said shit.

(Image credit: Build a Rocket Boy)

I had a similar experience later on, when my former army buddy, who now hates my guts, made me take a sniper rifle into the city and prove my usefulness with it by killing a few drones. Doing so attracted a pair of armored security trucks filled with even more drones to calm the ruckus. I took them out too, and—nothing. God, there's just so much nothing in this game. No follow-up, no additional forces or even obvious alarm from passers-by on the crowded street corner where I was warring with military-grade robots.

So, naturally, I stole one of the trucks and went on a roadway rampage, smashing through traffic in a nigh-indestructible Greyhound bus that I eventually left plowed into the side of Silva Corp when I decided to quit screwing around and get back to work.

Complimenting MindsEye's determined refusal to acknowledge anything I did that went outside the story's expectations is an underlying narrative that is—and I mean no disrespect here, but facts is facts—deeply stupid.

(Image credit: Build a Rocket Boy)

A short example, because if I tried to explain the whole thing you'd think I was concussed: My former army buddy, who now hates my guts, gave me that rifle because, I learned later, he wanted me to go assassinate a guy coming out of the local hospital. There's no way to avoid it. The only way to progress the game is to literally murder this man in cold blood—a man who, as far as I know, is guilty of no real wrongdoing.

That's a very strange and uncomfortable thing to put on players, especially since Jacob Diaz—MindsEye's hero—is clearly a decent man of conscience and good character. And you might think, well, there's going to be some big dramatic payoff for all that—some anguished baring of the soul or something. Right? Wrong.

As I fixed my victim in his sights, Jacob, my in-game avatar, expressed recognition. "I can't kill him!" he cried. "I just saved his life!" Reader, I had no idea who this guy was. I'm eight stories up, looking at the back of his head through a rifle scope. Zero clue. So I waste him (after first letting him escape and getting a 'mission failed' for it, so let's do all that again), then exit the game and go looking online to figure out who he is. No guides had the answer; finally someone on Steam clued me in, and I remembered: Oh yeah, I did save this guy's life.

Quick side trip: My victim actually got caught in a bomb blast, which was sort of my fault, and I saved his life by performing CPR by way of a rhythm mini-game. I imagine it was meant to be a dramatic moment. It did not work out that way.

Well, you can tell by the way I use my walk I'm a woman's man, no time to talk. (Image credit: Build a Rocket Boy)

Anyway, I go back to the game the next day, load it up and my victim is dead—except he's not really dead, because just like the cars and my coworkers, he too has disappeared. So have the security goons who were with him. And the security bots who were coming after me. I literally walked down to the front door of the hospital, gun in hand, and nobody gave me even a sideways glance. Meanwhile, my former army buddy, who now hates my guts, is screaming in my earpiece to get the hell out of there before I'm caught.

I go back up on the roof, shoot a few randos, and leave in a stolen skycar. And it's never mentioned again. There's so much stuff like this going on in MindsEye, a full cataloguing of events would take all day. So here's a quick rundown of some highlights.

I was meant to shoot enemies attacking a truck being driven by my AI cohort during a car chase, but it didn't matter if I shot them or not—so I sat through a five-minute ride as Jacob occasionally shouted barks like "clearing a path!" or "evasive maneuvers!" while doing literally nothing.

At around the 3/4 point of the game, Jacob started saying "coño," which Google translates to "pussy." I'm pretty sure he hadn't said it up to that point because I hadn't noticed it at all, and after firing it off three or four times in relatively short order, he stopped saying it again. Here's to Jacob Diaz's Spanish heritage, I guess.

Cars are virtually indestructible. They'll blow up if you shoot them enough, but just smashing into things? Cosmetic damage looks impressive (and it's very funny cruising around in an absolutely butchered faux Tesla) but it has no bearing whatsoever on your vehicle's performance. Also, nobody says what the fuck happened to your car when you roll up to the office looking like this.

I ain't paying for it, it's a company car. (Image credit: Build a Rocket Boy)