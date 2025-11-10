REPO launched its monster update on October 31, adding ten new horrifying beasts to the already tense game. However, even though players are still mastering the art of dodging the Birthday Boy's balloons and outrunning the Loom, semiwork has already uploaded a video to YouTube sharing that preparations for the game's next update are underway.

With that said, there is no information regarding its contents, or when to expect it. Only that there will be another update in due course. In fact, the video opens the floor to players to share what they'd like to see when REPO receives its next drop rather than the decision being down to the devs.

NEXT R.E.P.O. UPDATE?! - YouTube Watch On

Since we've just received a fresh batch of monsters, I can't imagine we'll be getting any new creatures any time soon, but a lot of people are keen to see new locations over anything else. As part of the monster update, REPO received a bunch of new valuables too, each corresponding to their location rather than being a random selection available through each map. So I don't doubt a new location would inevitably result in more valuable variation.

However it seems like a huge number of players would like some sort of progression as well, rather than just upgrades from the shop. One user commented "It would be really nice for the next update to focus on a sense of progression, adding unlockable cosmetics and maybe some achievements. Just something to work towards aside from arbitrary player-made goals."

I will admit, having put myself through the terrors of the new monster update, REPO feels like it's in a very good place right now, and I'm not desperate for any additions or changes. The new monsters keep you on your toes, and the addition of new rooms in each map has kept me from finding things too repetitive or boring. I'm sure there will come a point where I start to know each area like the back of my hand again, but it'll definitely take a while to get there. Especially when I'm trying to deal with a zoo's worth of beasts on my tail.

For the time being though, all video updates regarding the future of REPO have been put on hold while the team takes a break, and after the onslaught of videos uploaded throughout October, developer Pontus shared "frankly, my brain is a bit mushy." It could be a while before REPO gets the next upgrade, but it'll take me a while to recover from any encounters with the Loom anyway so I don't mind waiting.