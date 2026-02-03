Controversial PS2 survival horror Rule of Rose absolutely deserves a remake or re-release, but Bloober Team isn't doing it

Stand down, horror sickos.

Last month Bloober Team, the horror studio responsible for the Silent Hill 2 Remake and The Medium, posted a teaser for an unannounced project. The teaser featured an illustration of a rose, leading some brilliant internet sleuths to deduce that it must surely point to a remake of the cult 2006 survival horror Rule of Rose.

Rose in picture, rose in name of game. Who could fault this theory?

RULE OF ROSE Full Game Walkthrough - No Commentary (Horror Game) - YouTube RULE OF ROSE Full Game Walkthrough - No Commentary (Horror Game) - YouTube
