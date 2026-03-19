Dead by Daylight's new K-pop chapter doesn't add a new killer, but it does sound like one more step towards a healthier game: 'It's a bit of a trial'

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Maybe The Tricker's comeback tour is the opening act for others like it.

The Trickster from Dead by Daylight. The image is from his Kpop music video and heavily stylized with pink blood spatter on a yellow background.
(Image credit: Behaviour Interactive)

The Dead by Daylight roster of horror baddies grows a little longer every year, and up until 2025, the asymmetrical horror arena maintained a (mostly) regular update schedule by adding one major chapter every three months. Those DLC add-ons typically came with a new killer, survivor, and occasional map, but Behaviour adjusted its schedule last year.

Instead of four new killers for the year, Dead by Daylight's Year 10 Roadmap outlined plans for three. The game still received its four major chapters, but one dropped the extra killer. At the time, it sounded like players were getting fewer new toys overall, but that's not the case. Behaviour is filling gaps elsewhere with hefty reworks, quality of life initiatives, and other Dead by Daylight features.

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"In the future that could also mean, well, is it a new mode that comes in? Is it a new type of event?"

You may have a little more time between new killer releases, sure, but that's hopefully resources for other features. This time, the chapter adds a map for a killer who launched without one, a major rework, and a brand new survivor, but future chapters could follow another formula.

As long as it's something new for players to do, Richard sounds open to experimenting: "In the future that could also mean, well, is it a new mode that comes in? Is it a new type of event?"

The jury's still out on what shape chapters could take, but the Dead by Daylight lead seems certain about one thing at least: You're getting updates at the same pace that will always include something new, but they don't have to follow rigid structures.

"We will offer something to players on the same cadence," said Richard. "But the content of that release could change to other types."

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Andrea Shearon
Andrea Shearon
Evergreen Writer

Andrea has been covering games for nearly a decade, picking up bylines at IGN, USA Today, Fanbyte, and Destructoid before joining the PC Gamer team in 2025. She's got a soft spot for older RPGs and is willing to try just about anything with a lovey-dovey "I can fix them" romance element. Her weekly to-do always includes a bit of MMO time, endlessly achievement hunting and raiding in Final Fantasy 14. Outside of those staples, she's often got a few survival-crafting games on rotation and loves a good scare in co-op horror games.

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