'We're definitely excited to do something else': After Cult of the Lamb Woolhaven, the Massive Monster devs are excited at the prospect of something new—'We always like to follow the fun'

I can't believe it's been nearly four years since Cult of the Lamb was released. I'd say time passes quickly when you're having fun, but unfortunately, I didn't get to spend all that time playing Massive Monster's roguelike, so there must be another reason.

But the devs over at Massive Monster have had double the time with Cult of the Lamb, having spent a whopping eight years working on the base game, all of its updates, and now the biggest story expansion to date: Woolhaven. Each new piece of content has been better than the last, which is no small feat. But after almost a decade of working on this adorably gruesome roguelike, the devs are starting to look for new horizons.

How Woolhaven builds on Cult of the Lamb's success | Developer interview - YouTube Watch On

"We're definitely excited to do something else," Massive Monster's art director, James Pearmain, tells me. "We've been working on Cult of the Lamb for nearly eight years now, which is a ludicrous amount of time. And I think particularly with Woolhaven, we've done this huge expansion now, and we've extended the story. We do have other stories that we want to tell, but I don't know if they necessarily will need to be part of this game."

Woolhaven is everything I could want in a Cult of the Lamb expansion. It's given us two new dungeon biomes to explore and fight through, doubled the cult area, provided new buildings, and even introduced ranching. It's a huge expansion, so big that I'm left wondering what else Massive Monster could possibly add to the game.

"There will definitely be more Cult of the Lamb, whether that is through an update or an expansion or a new game," Pearmain says. "We're not entirely sure right now, to be perfectly honest.

(Image credit: Devolver Digital)

"We really want to make a multiplayer game, and we've been playing around with that, and we're really excited by that. Since launching Woolhaven, we've been doing an internal Game Jam and just playing around with lots of different ideas, and that's been really, really fun, just because it's been so long since we've actually worked on anything new."

A Massive Monster multiplayer game is certainly an exciting prospect. The devs have already dabbled in co-op with Cult of the Lamb's free Unholy Alliance update, which allowed a second player to take over as the Goat and play alongside the Lamb, so perhaps this could count as practice for whatever comes next.

But that could be looking a tad too far ahead. It seems like while Massive Monster does have one eye fixed on new possibilities, it's still all up in the air as to what that could be. "In all honesty, right now, we're just kind of playing around and seeing what's fun," Pearmain adds. "And as a studio, we always like to follow the fun. I do think we're probably not going to be doing another huge expansion for Cult of the Lamb, just because we've been working on it for so long now. But there definitely will be more Cult of the Lamb, and we're definitely going to make more games. So yeah, we'll just wait and see, I guess."