'If you happen to love microtransactions, I am going to disappoint you deeply': REPO's next update is revealing deets, and it's more exciting than monsters

The moment you've all been waiting for.

Repo semibots standing around the shop with weapons
(Image credit: semiwork)

It feels like only yesterday semiwork announced that the team would be taking a break before working on the next update. Which isn't actually entirely inaccurate as it's been less than a month and we're already got the first video about the next release. So, it looks like we won't have to wait too long before REPO receives its next batch of content after all, and in my opinion, it's the most exciting one yet.

In a YouTube video uploaded to the semiwork channel, developer Pontus shared that they "acknowledge that a lot of people want new levels and meta progression, such things will be added to the game but it won't be the main focus of the next update." Instead, the next update will focus on adding cosmetics for your Semibot to the game, which is a feature a huge number of players have been requesting since its launch in early access.

