'If you happen to love microtransactions, I am going to disappoint you deeply': REPO's next update is revealing deets, and it's more exciting than monsters

It feels like only yesterday semiwork announced that the team would be taking a break before working on the next update. Which isn't actually entirely inaccurate as it's been less than a month and we're already got the first video about the next release. So, it looks like we won't have to wait too long before REPO receives its next batch of content after all, and in my opinion, it's the most exciting one yet.

In a YouTube video uploaded to the semiwork channel, developer Pontus shared that they "acknowledge that a lot of people want new levels and meta progression, such things will be added to the game but it won't be the main focus of the next update." Instead, the next update will focus on adding cosmetics for your Semibot to the game, which is a feature a huge number of players have been requesting since its launch in early access.

However, cosmetics usually mean microtransactions, but if alarm bells are ringing in your head you can rest assured that semiwork will not be adding any sort of in-game store (aside from the one you already visit in the game) where you can buy new cosmetics and customise your bot. Instead, Pontus was incredibly firm that microtransactions do not have a place in REPO at all, saying: "If you happen to love microtransactions I am going to disappoint you deeply because these cosmetics will be unlocked simply by playing the game and simply having fun."

This isn't breaking news though, as semiwork shared back in April that REPO would never become free-to-play to avoid microtransactions in the game. Even with that previous confirmation, it's comforting to know that with earnable cosmetics now in the works, microtransactions still won't be a problem. Instead, you'll have to just play the game to earn all sorts of accessories which are yet to be revealed.

As always, there's no date in mind for this update yet and I find it hard to believe we'd see it before the end of the year given how recent the monster update rolled out. But, as long as I can put a little hat on a Semibot at the end of the day, I don't mind waiting as long as it takes.