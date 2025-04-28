REPO will never be free-to-play 'as we don't want to add microtransactions', say devs—hinting at earned cosmetics in the future

Semiwork has announced that REPO will never be free-to-play, a promise meant to avoid ever featuring microtransactions within the game. As it stands, everything you need to play, even including personalisable flourishes like customising the color of your robot, is standard-issue or unlockable with in-game currency.

In a recent Q&A uploaded to YouTube, semiwork explained that "No, there are no plans to make the game free-to-play, as we don't want to add microtransactions or have cosmetics that you buy with real money." Semiwork continued to state that "Things like cosmetics you will get for free by just simply playing the game, after buying the game initially of course."

While REPO doesn't currently feature any major cosmetics to buy or earn in game (the only way you can get cosmetics outside of the color of your semibot is by using mods) it seems that cosmetics are something we can expect to see in the near future. Especially with the Q&A in question mainly discussing the game's first significant update. I'm sure a video in the future will also explain how unlocking stuff'll work, as well as whether we can expect full skins or just silly little hats to put on your guy.

Whether or not expressions fall into the "cosmetic" category is also an unknown right now. In a previous Q&A, semiwork mentioned that expressions would be coming in the games first update. But whether or not these are something you permanently unlock while playing or are available right away via an emote wheel is currently unclear.

I've said since the beginning that the one thing REPO is missing is little hats or outfits for the semibots. So whether I have to work my way through a battle pass gauntlet or grind achievements to get them, I will do whatever it takes to be the most dapper little guy around. Especially since I don't have to pay a single penny towards them. Plus, I like to think having all my friends wearing silly hats will make the experience less terrifying, but let's be honest. Nothing will change how much I shriek each time I come face to face with the huntsman or the reaper.