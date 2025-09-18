How to restore power to the Library Tower in Dying Light: The Beast

Just as you settle in with the survivors in Dying Light: The Beast, the world opens up and unlocks several nearby safe zones in need of repair. It seems power infrastructure is a bit unreliable in a world on the brink of collapse, but that's a problem Kyle easily solves with a really, really long cable.

The Library Tower is just north of Town Hall, and likely among your first encounters with the game's power puzzles. It's not terribly hard to figure out, but to the horror of everyone in my party, I set out to solve it during my first experience with agitated, night-time biters. Learn from my catastrophic story of do's and dont's so you can safely reach the top of the Library Tower and turn the power on.

Dying Light: The Beast – Life after Life and the Library Tower

Your career as a post-apocalyptic electrician begins with one of the first Dying: Light the Beast quests, Life after Life. It wasn't until I had to actually climb the tower that I had any issues, but here's a quick rundown on the objective.

Life after Life and Library Tower quest objectives

Life after Life Get to the tower to help Sheriff Connect the electrical boxes with a cable Library Tower Restore power Find the way up top Connect the cable Get rid of all infected

In my haste, I assumed my first objectives after clearing the Town Hall boss had to be completed in the night as a crash course on surviving chases. That's not the case. You can hang out and wait for time to pass or sleep, then climb the Library Tower. Triggering chases certainly made it an ordeal, so no shame if you'd rather conquer the objective in the light.

Dying Light: The Beast – Aid the Town Hall, then start climbing

It's easy to miss the small hole in the wall, but my buddy Kyle and Kyle made it obvious for me. (Image credit: Techland)

The main story objective, Life after Life, introduces you to baby's beast's first electrician job. It's pretty straightforward. Interact with the power box on the wall to grab the retractable cable, then look left. There's a broken vent you can run the cord through.

It's a straight shot from the vent's exit to the clock tower, so climb along the clock face to run the cable to the first electrical box. Don't worry, you won't release the cord unless you hit the Z key. You'll wrap up some story beats, then it's onto the real challenge: scaling the Library Tower.

How to climb the Library Tower in Dying Light: The Beast It's not a long trip, so after hopping a few rooftops north of the Town Hall, you should see Library Tower—the tallest building in the area. Kyle seems to easily climb damn near anything aside from objective obstacles, so you'll have to start this climb from the bottom. My journey up started with the scaffolding, taking it as high as it would reach before entering the Library Tower through a window. There's a set of stairs you can take up another floor, then it's time to climb.

Image 1 of 4 Use the scaffolding ladders to climb as high as you can. (Image credit: Techland) Enter through the window, then climb the center to take the stairs. (Image credit: Techland) Climb around the room's winding brick ledges. (Image credit: Techland) I missed this jump a million times before realizing I needed to line up my crosshair much higher. (Image credit: Techland)

Look up along the ledge for wooden beams to grab. You'll start the journey here, moving along the brick ledges. They take you around the room, adding height as you jump from one wall to the next. The last jump before the puzzle is marked by a red tapestry.

Solve the Library Tower power puzzle in Dying Light: The Beast

Image 1 of 3 There's only one spot to grab the cable from. (Image credit: Techland) If your compass is facing north looking at the box, you're in the right spot. (Image credit: Techland) Jump to the moving gear with the metal bar. (Image credit: Techland)

When you're almost to the top of the Library Tower, Dying Light: The Beast introduces you to a slightly more complicated power puzzle. You've got one electrical box with a cable running from it, then three options for places to plug it in.

The working box is on the direct opposite side of the room. You can plug the cable into the other boxes, but they don't do anything helpful. The gear on the other side of the room is the only one rotating with a metal bar sticking out.

So grab the bar, let it lift you up higher, then swing across to the wooden beams and climb up through the open hatch. There's a ladder up here to kick down into the last room. You'll need to grab the downstairs cable again, then run it up to the Library Tower's last box using the ladder.

That's it! The Library Tower should be back in working order, and you won't have to do all this again for any return trips. The next time you visit just look for the long cable out front to grab onto and it'll vault you to the top's new safe haven.