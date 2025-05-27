Dead by Daylight update schedule: The Year 10 roadmap includes a Five Nights at Freddy's crossover and Walking Dead tease

Every time I think I've mastered a handful of new perks and patch changes, another Dead by Daylight update gets me right in the gut with more Survivor-Killer combos. The horror hall of fame showdown typically introduces two Killers and four Survivors every year, along with its usual events and chapter progression.

Even with a regular formula to follow, Behaviour Interactive keeps us all on our toes in ways big and small by introducing everything from refreshed Dead by Daylight codes to new licensed terrors. The only problem is that information lives all over, scattered between livestreams, blogs, and Reddit. Keeping track of the kill list gets messy, so I'm rounding everything up for our collective sanity.

A year for Dead by Daylight, as defined by Behaviour's roadmaps, begins in June and ends in May. The game launched in June 2016, and it's kept a regular release schedule for most chapters and characters since.

Dead by Daylight characters planned for 2025

Dead by Daylight just concluded Year 9; Year 10 begins in June 2025.

April 2 -Tokyo Ghoul (Killer: The Ghoul)

May 6 - Steady Pulse (Survivor: Orela Rose)

June - FNAF (Killer: The Animatronic, Map: Security Room)

July - 2 Survivors (Licensed)

September - 1 Killer, 1 Survivor

November - 1 Killer, 2 Survivors (Licensed)

Typically, a new chapter introduces both a Killer and a Survivor, but sometimes it's just a Killer. Character packs or half chapters make up the difference by adding another new Survivor or two. The format gets confusing, so I prefer looking at the 2025 big picture by covering two roadmaps.

Dead by Daylight's next update is a licensed crossover with Five Nights at Freddy's, adding a new map and Killer to the asymmetrical horror showdown with Chapter 36 in June. The DBD Year 10 roadmap includes five new chapters, two of which add original characters, while the other three chapters are licensed.

The July update welcomes two crossover Survivors we still don't officially know. Then, in September, Behavior adds more original content with another Survivor and Killer. Teasing the update's influences during its PAX East 2025 panel, Justin Brown, product director on Dead by Daylight, revealed the end-of-summer update has its roots in "asian horror folklore," and promised it'll be "one of the most gruesome chapters ever released."

Who is Dead by Daylight's next Killer?

The next Dead by Daylight Killer is Springtrap from Five Nights at Freddy's, though he'll go by The Animatronic in The Fog. Springtrap will be voiced by Matthew Lillard, and he'll also receive a Legendary cosmetic based on the FNAF movie's Yellow Rabbit costume.

Springtrap's kit includes a throwable axe, so sort of like Huntress but a bit more limited. Perk-wise, he's an awfully mean endgame monster through Haywire, revoking that sense of relief I felt any time I heard the exit door siren. There's also Phantom Fear, which causes Survivors to scream anytime they see Springtrap, and Help Wanted's nasty ability to compromise generator repairs.

Who is the next Dead by Daylight Survivor?

While we don't know their identities, Dead by Daylight will add two new Survivors in a July update. Fan theories on r/deadbydaylight quickly spotted greyed out letters in the Year 10 roadmap that spelled out "The Ones Who Live". It's a phrase used in The Walking Dead, and even the title of another AMC spin-off series, so I agree with the general fan consensus—the next Survivors are probably Rick and Michonne.