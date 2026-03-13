Dead By Daylight devs reckon the game has 'at least' another 10 years in it

News
By Contributions from published

"We just made a game ready to walk away. But it worked, and people wanted more, and so we gave them more."

In June this year, Behaviour Interactive's Dead By Daylight will celebrate ten years of release: quite the feat for an asymmetrical multiplayer game that was designed with no thoughts of live service or roadmaps. The core of the game remains the same as it was at launch, more or less, but everything around that experience has been carefully built out by Behaviour over the years, and at the time of writing around 50,000 players are enjoying some grisly horror on Steam (and it's also available on multiple consoles).

PC Gamer's Chris Livingston had the chance to sit down at GDC with Behaviour's Dave Richard, senior creative director, and Mathieu Cote, head of partnerships, and when he opened by remarking on those ten years, Cote immediately shot back, "It's crazy."

Article continues below

Vecna floats all menacingly in Dead by Daylight&#039;s second Stranger Things collab.

(Image credit: Behaviour Interactive)

Cote adds that DBD's in-game store didn't arrive until the game's third year, and the battle pass in year four. Point being that DBD had that chance to grow and change and adapt over a long period, a luxury that many games don't have.

"One of the stats I was reading lately is that probably something like 40 to 50% of the hours spent gaming are spent on games that are four plus years old," says Cote. "If people play the games that they like that they've been sharing with their friends for years, that's what they do. We're lucky that we're one of those, right?"

"We managed to get into that niche and we were the first one there successful enough," says Richard. "Now we've built kind of a legacy. So yeah, absolutely there to stay forever."

Have you planned another 10 years?

The question has barely been asked before Cote and Richard respond in unison: "At least!" The pair collapse in laughter, joking that you'd never be able to tell they work together. As for what those ten years might hold, however, they want to save the surprises for an anniversary presentation.

"There's a big party in Montreal, we're doing a big celebration," says Cote. "It's our first actual physical gathering for the 10th Anniversary. We'll be able to drop a lot of surprises but for now, we don't have any."

"Oh, there's this one killer that does the thing," jokes Richard. "It's really cool, that's a great headline. The guy with the thing is coming to DBD, breaking news!"

Rich Stanton
Rich Stanton
Senior Editor

Rich is a games journalist with 15 years' experience, beginning his career on Edge magazine before working for a wide range of outlets, including Ars Technica, Eurogamer, GamesRadar+, Gamespot, the Guardian, IGN, the New Statesman, Polygon, and Vice. He was the editor of Kotaku UK, the UK arm of Kotaku, for three years before joining PC Gamer. He is the author of a Brief History of Video Games, a full history of the medium, which the Midwest Book Review described as "[a] must-read for serious minded game historians and curious video game connoisseurs alike."

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.