What's the best VIP work in GTA Online?
Become a CEO and get some extra cash.
Completing the best VIP work in GTA Online is a great way to earn money, especially when there's a 4x cash and RP bonus added to the mix. Though not the most lucrative activity you can undertake in the game to make money, it's definitely worthwhile and relatively no fuss. Since the options I recommend here don't require other players, you can do them whenever you want.
Below I'll explain how to get started with VIP work in GTA Online, but also the best VIP work you can undertake to easily earn some cheddar.
How to start VIP work in GTA Online
To start doing VIP work in GTA Online, you'll first have to purchase an office, which you can do via the Dynasty 8 website on your phone and then Dynasty 8 Executive—the Maze Bank West property is free so just buy that, head on over, and interact with your CEO terminal. Once you have the building, you can also:
- Press M on keyboard to bring up the interaction menu
- Choose "Register as a Boss" and then "SecuroServ CEO"
- Set looking for work to "on" and then "Start an Organisation"
If the server you're on already has the max number of CEOs, then simply open the menu, cycle to the online tab, and select "Find new session". When you're registered as a CEO, to start VIP work, all you need to do is open the interaction menu again, select "SecuroServ CEO", and then "VIP work", which will give you a list of jobs you can do.
GTA Online best VIP work
While stockpiling cargo and completing deliveries can be really lucrative, it requires a bit of set up versus VIP work that you can jump straight into. For my money, the best VIP work missions are:
- Headhunter: This is a simple assassination job in which you need to take out four targets, and you can complete it super quickly if you've got a helicopter with weapons to zip around in. Quick and easy cash, plus it doesn't require other players. I recommend activating the mission in Los Santos itself, because targets are quite spread out in the north if you do it there.
- Sightseer: In this mission, you have to collect three packages around the map which are each revealed after you complete a little hacking minigame in the Sightseer app—these are very easy once you get used to them. Again, this is super quick to do if you have a helicopter to zoom about to each location. Don't forget that you can get the Frogger for free from the Elitas Travel website if you're just starting out
Since VIP work missions have a 10 minute cooldown for each specific mission, but only five minutes otherwise, I'd recommend hopping back and forth between these to make the most money. Remember, if you earn $100k this week as an Associate or Bodyguard, you'll get a $100k bonus on top of that, plus the Valentines Blazer.
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
