XDefiant's closing-down content dump is enormous, unprecedented, and bleak

Following on from the recent announcement that XDefiant servers would be closing down in June 2025 , Ubisoft released one final massive content patch for the game yesterday. The patch not only contains all Season 3 content but, in what may be a world-first for a live-service game, it also contains all future content they had already developed. That includes 13 new maps, three new factions, and all future-planned skins for the game, some of which don't even seem to have been fully finished before being chucked onto the XDefiant funeral pyre.

Perusing the game's menus, X user Nick "ProReborn" made some interesting discoveries about what was added. The new Assassin's faction features three characters who, surprisingly, aren't from any of the series' games (why no Ezio?). The new Wolves team is from Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, featuring such fun skins as Gold Syn, Frostbite, and uhhh, "TEMPORARY—Sidney—80s Aerobic—name." The Omega Force team, representing Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, meanwhile, only has one character in it: The Mullet Man (nope, never heard of him).

The last #XDefiant update is so depressing. The music is somber, and the entire game is unlocked. Several seasons of content & characters that were ahead are in the game, with almost a dozen maps that were ready in advance to come soon as well. Ubisoft is fucked pic.twitter.com/oST4JI62SHDecember 19, 2024

Some of the new maps look beautiful too, such as Killstar Temple, which looks like something out of Unreal Tournament, or its polar opposite: the vibrant and shroomy-looking Enchanted Forest. Ubisoft held back some really good stuff on XDefiant players, who have been saying on Reddit and YouTube that with this update it feels like a brand new game.

It's all a bit bizarre. On the one hand, it's very cool for loyal fans of the outgoing shooter to get one of biggest content updates in a live-service game ever, and the fact that there are characters and skins without proper labelling suggests that maybe devs just threw in-progress stuff on there that might otherwise not have seen the light of day. On the other hand, for a game that was criticised for a lack of content, it's frustrating to see how much great stuff was just sitting there on the backburner.