Remedy is moving on from FBC: Firebreak, but it's going out with a bang: One final update adds 5 new maps, a lower price, friend's pass, and a promise the game will 'continue to be playable for years to come'

Following a rough launch in June 2025 and poor sales ever since, Remedy Entertainment is ending support for its co-op shooter FBC: Firebreak, and the big "Open House" update that went live today will be its last. Remedy said the game will remain online and playable, and it's also permanently lowered the price and added a cross-platform Friend's Pass so players who own the game can invite anyone on their friends list to jump into a match.

"FBC: Firebreak was built by a team fueled by passion and experimentation," game director Mike Kayatta said. "That spirit shaped the game, but the moments that brought it to life were the ones that players created together.

"We want to make sure those moments can continue for the players who are already here, and for anyone else looking for a high-energy, low-pressure game night with friends. That's why the relay servers are staying up, the price is going down, and a Friend's Pass is going in. From all of us on the team, thank you for your own passion and experimentation, and we'll see you in there."

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The Open House update is a big one, with five new Endless Shift maps inspired by locations from Control, an overhaul of the perk system that enables "much stronger and more flexible builds" than were available previously, and numerous gameplay tweaks and changes

The base price of FBC: Firebreak is now $20/£16.74/€20 on Steam (it's actually on sale until March 31 for $16/£13.39/€16), while the deluxe edition is $30/£26.74/€30. While there will be no further content updates, gameplay patches will continue to roll out as required. Remedy also said the game will "continue to be playable for years to come," despite its small audience: "We have done engineering work to ensure we can sustain the upkeep of the relay servers when the player volume is lower."

"As Remedy’s first online multiplayer game and our first self-published title, it has been quite the journey for the studio and a valuable learning experience for the teams involved," Remedy said. "We hope players continue jumping in to tackle crises together for a long time to come."