Highguard gets a new playable character, skill trees and more ahead of next week's closure

News
By published

Wildlight's skeleton crew is pumping out material while it still can.

Highguard character Koldo wields magical blue lasers
(Image credit: Wildlight Entertainment)

Highguard goes offline on March 12—that's in eight days—but it's nevertheless just received a massive content update adding a new playable Warden, account progression, and a skill tree.

"This is our final update and it's big," Highguard creative director Jason McCord wrote on X. "Props to the skeleton crew at Wildlight for wanting to finish it and ship it to our remaining players, even if it only gets played by a few thousand people. They weren't asked to. They asked if they could finish it up and get it out there."

2026 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Shaun Prescott
Shaun Prescott
Australian Editor

Shaun Prescott is the Australian editor of PC Gamer. With over ten years experience covering the games industry, his work has appeared on GamesRadar+, TechRadar, The Guardian, PLAY Magazine, the Sydney Morning Herald, and more. Specific interests include indie games, obscure Metroidvanias, speedrunning, experimental games and FPSs. He thinks Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed is an all-time classic that will receive its due critical reappraisal one day.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.