XDefiant's final content patch is unexpectedly massive: 'Not all journeys end well but we can all be proud of what we accomplished'

I had fun playing XDefiant when it launched: It was a free-to-play hero shooter with a lot of Call of Duty in its veins, and it was pretty good, but not popular enough to dodge the live service graveyard. Ubisoft announced this year that XDefiant will shut down in 2025, and executive producer Mark Rubin just announced that its final content patch is here.

"It's obviously a bittersweet moment but I just want to say how proud I am of everyone on this team that did everything they could to make this game and all of its amazing content," Rubin said on X.

The patch contains some surprises. A lot of surprises, actually.

"Ubisoft has not only allowed a small team to stay on and continue working to get our Season 3 content out the door, but we've also been able to add some extra content to this release from future seasons," Rubin said. The update includes factions and maps that were in the works not just for Season 3, but for upcoming seasons all the way up to Season 8.

The patch includes several new factions, 13 maps, a new bomb defuse mode, AI bots to play against, new weapons, new cosmetics which are unlocked for free, and more.

"All of this and more are our last tribute to all of the hard-working people that made this game and to all of the fans who have been with us through this journey," Rubin said. "Not all journeys end well but we can all be proud of what we accomplished."

You can read the full patch notes here.