Steamboat-Willy-with-a-machine-gun FPS Mouse PI delayed to 2026

Bad news if you have ever wanted to execute Mickey Mouse with an M1911—cartoon-styled shooter Mouse: PI For Hire has been delayed.

In a post on the game's Steam page, Fumi (the devs) and PlaySide (the publisher) announced that the game was slipping back from its originally planned 2025 release window all the way to 2026, which my brain refuses to let me acknowledge isn't 40 years away. Deus Ex: Human Revolution was set in 2027; we simply cannot almost be there in real life.

Ahem. The good news is that that 'release window' is set to become a 'release date' imminently. Mouse's date is set to hit literally today, as part of the ongoing Galaxies Gaming Showcase. It'll just be a date in 2026 rather than 2025, now.

If you've not been keeping track, Mouse is a good ol'-fashioned FPS in a good ol'-fashioned style. Literally. The game's done up like Steamboat Willy—a black-and-white, cartoon-ified world filled with '20s gangster-rodents for you to tommy-gun your way through. If someone doesn't say 'rattle 'em boys' at some point in this game, I don't know what we're even doing.

It looks great, in that impressive, Cuphead sort of way. In fact, I'm just glad there are devs out there who weren't put off by the tales of how gruelling it was to put together Cuphead's brilliant old-cartoon art style. It's a level of fortitude I simply do not possess myself.

It's all for the best, I have no doubt. Cue the old canard about a delayed game being late once but a bad game being bad forever. "The support you have shown over the years has meant the world to us," says Fumi. "Our single highest priority is for the game to deliver you the best possible experience, and this will help ensure we can live up to that goal."