Microsoft's Xbox 'Helix' chip is reportedly the basis of next-gen consoles made by Asus and MSI, but you won't be able to buy it separately
News
By Jeremy Laird published
Probably not the budget PC gaming saviour we've been hoping for.
Join the club for quick access. Enter your email below and we'll send confirmation, and sign you up to our newsletter.
By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.
Your membership journey starts here.
Keep exploring and earning more as a member.
Explore your membership benefits.
Stay Ahead with PC Gamer
Get the biggest gaming news, reviews, and releases straight to your inbox.
Probably not the budget PC gaming saviour we've been hoping for.