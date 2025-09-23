Steam celebrates all things boomer shooter with 'Boomstock 2025,' blasting up to 80% off the very best in retro-inspired FPS
Boomstock 2025 runs until September 27.
Boomstock is here, baby, and if you are now wondering, "What is Boomstock?" I am happy to explain: It's "a celebration of booming and shooting," with new game announcements, updates, demos, and a very nice Steam sale on retro-inspired shooters.
Earlier this year we rang up a list of 10 essential boomer shooters that every FPS fan should play, and if you're a little behind on that particular homework you'll be thrilled to know that all but one of them—Quake, which feels a little ironic, somehow—is currently on sale. That includes:
- Amid Evil - $6/£5/€6 (70% off)
- Dusk - $6.79/£5.69/€6.62 (66% off)
- Selaco - $18.74/£15.74/€18.37 (25% off)
- HROT - $10/£8.37/€9.75 (50% off)
- Graven - $5/£4.19/€5 (80% off)
- Wrath: Aeon of Ruin - $5/£4.19/€5 (80% off, I'm playing this one myself right now and it's quite good)
- Ion Fury - $10/£8.39/€10 (60% off)
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun - $11/£9.49/€11 (50% off)
- Blood Fresh Supply - $2/£1.43/€1.63 (80% off)
That'll keep you busy for a while, but yes, there is more. Blood West is down to $8.49, the Shadow Warrior Trilogy bundle is under $20 for the whole shebang (and it's a ton of fun), Hard Reset Redux (which I will always defend) is $2, Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem is half-price at $10, and if you've ever had the urge to try BRAZILIAN DRUG DEALER 3: I OPENED A PORTAL TO HELL IN THE FAVELA TRYING TO REVIVE MIT AIA I NEED TO CLOSE IT, this is your lucky day my friend: $2.09 will buy you that ticket to ride.
There's more, of course, but you get the idea: Lots of shooters, not a lot of money. The Boomstock boomer shooter sale on Steam runs until September 27—if you've got some time to kill, you can catch the whole Boomstock showcase below.
Steam sale dates: When's the next event?
Epic Store free games: What's free right now?
Free PC games: The best freebies you can grab
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Free Steam games: No purchase necessary
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.