Steam celebrates all things boomer shooter with 'Boomstock 2025,' blasting up to 80% off the very best in retro-inspired FPS

Boomstock 2025 Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Boomstock is here, baby, and if you are now wondering, "What is Boomstock?" I am happy to explain: It's "a celebration of booming and shooting," with new game announcements, updates, demos, and a very nice Steam sale on retro-inspired shooters.

Earlier this year we rang up a list of 10 essential boomer shooters that every FPS fan should play, and if you're a little behind on that particular homework you'll be thrilled to know that all but one of them—Quake, which feels a little ironic, somehow—is currently on sale. That includes:

That'll keep you busy for a while, but yes, there is more. Blood West is down to $8.49, the Shadow Warrior Trilogy bundle is under $20 for the whole shebang (and it's a ton of fun), Hard Reset Redux (which I will always defend) is $2, Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem is half-price at $10, and if you've ever had the urge to try BRAZILIAN DRUG DEALER 3: I OPENED A PORTAL TO HELL IN THE FAVELA TRYING TO REVIVE MIT AIA I NEED TO CLOSE IT, this is your lucky day my friend: $2.09 will buy you that ticket to ride.

There's more, of course, but you get the idea: Lots of shooters, not a lot of money. The Boomstock boomer shooter sale on Steam runs until September 27—if you've got some time to kill, you can catch the whole Boomstock showcase below.

Boomstock 2025 Showcase - YouTube Watch On