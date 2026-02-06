Doom: The Dark Ages, the superior sequel in the rebooted FPS series (sorry, not sorry, Eternal), is now 67% off thanks to id Software's 35th anniversary celebration

While id Software's rebooted Doom got me reaching for my Super Shotgun with suitably psychotic glee, I never warmed to Doom: Eternal. I know that for many gamers, it delivered the hyperfast bullet ballet they'd always wanted, but for me, it simply felt that far too much of Doom's DNA had been sacrificed in order to deliver it.

Rather than always ripping and tearing with wild abandon, you were always dodging and pirouetting with forced necessity. What happened to being knee deep in the dead? In Eternal, you were always soaring over them.

Therefore, when id Software recalibrated the rebooted series with Doom: The Dark Ages, moving back towards gameplay that prioritised getting stuck into the demonic hordes rather than constantly running away from them, I was overjoyed. A more grounded (literally) take on the classic FPS formula that, to me at least, felt far more like a spiritual successor to the legendary 1993 original.

And now, thanks to id Software's 35th anniversary celebrations, Doom: The Dark Ages is over two-thirds off. I definitely rate this FPS, to the point that I'd personally recommend picking it up over Eternal, so I thought I would bring the discount to the wider PC gaming community's attention. The details can be found below, as well as information on additional discounts to both other games in the rebooted Doom series.

Doom: The Dark Ages | $23.09/£23.09 (67% off)

The latest and, in my opinion, greatest rebooted Doom sequel sees the Doom Slayer fight through medieval hell with a rip and tear-tastic arsenal of brutally awesome weapons. If you like the idea of standing and fighting against hordes of demons, rather than bouncing around them like some loony acrobat, then this is the FPS for you. Stupidly, gloriously violent.

It's not only Doom: The Dark Ages that has been discounted in the id Software 35th anniversary celebrations, either. Both the rebooted Doom and Doom: Eternal are heavily price-slashed too, making it easier than ever to jump into the Doom Slayer's beastly shoes.

Doom | $3.99/£3.19 (80% off)

The original Doom reboot is fantastic, delivering a bloody and brutal romp through the UAC's high-tech Mars research station, as well as a myriad of demonic hellscapes. It's basically everything you would want from a reboot of the classic OG Doom, and a great FPS to pick up and play if you haven't already.

Doom Eternal | $7.99/£6.19 (80% off)

Doom Eternal took the rebooted Doom and ramped up its speed noticeably. It also refocussed the gameplay to lean into fast-paced air-based movement, with the Doom Slayer encouraged to bounce and leap around environments to constantly out-strafe foes, as well as build combos. It plays more like an old-fashioned arena-based shooter, such as Quake 3 Arena, a lot of the time.

(Image credit: Romero Games)

Prefer OG Doom? Then check out Sigil and Sigil II

Like the idea of some new Doom but would prefer new content for the original FPS experience? Then be sure to check out John Romero's recently released Sigil and Sigil II expansions. These new episodes deliver tons of deliciously devious Doom levels to fight through, and they come from the Doom design master himself. You can get both for free, but I'd recommend paying for the versions that come with the suitably excellent soundtracks by Buckethead and Thorr. Rip and tear my friends, rip and tear.