Stadium's roadmap for Overwatch 2 is planned out for the next three seasons, with more heroes, maps, and custom games on the horizon

Stadium is more than just an Overwatch 2 mode—it's different enough that it could almost be classified as its own game, and a separate game needs a separate roadmap. The developers have planned out the next three seasons of Stadium, albeit roughly, that'll coincide with the regular cadence of seasons.

Season 17 will introduce two new maps, Esperanca and Samoa, as well as a crossplay feature, new custom games, saveable and shareable builds, and additional example builds. Although the maps are existing Overwatch 2 maps, they will be modified to accommodate Stadium's quicker matches, resulting in smaller maps and closer spawns to the objective.

Saveable builds are another massive positive. While my picks are all but ingrained into muscle memory, it would be super helpful to just have my usual powers and items lined up like the example builds. While you can do lots of experimenting in Stadium, I think most players, myself included, have settled into picking the same build that works for us.

That may be my favourite feature coming to Stadium, but I don't think it's the most exciting. Next season, there will be three heroes added to the mode: Sigma, Junkrat, and Zenyatta. These heroes are all scary enough without items and powers, and as they all have unique abilities, I can imagine that their builds will be pretty monstrous.

These aren't the last characters to join up, though. Season 18 will see Winston, Sojourn, and Brigitte added alongside Route 66 and London maps, another new mode, payload race, and new all-star rewards. While Season 19 will add a few more heroes, a new China map, consumables, and item upgrades.

It seems like a pretty stacked summer for Stadium, but that's not surprising considering its recent success. Stadium has quickly become one of the main attractions of Overwatch 2, rivalling Quick Play and Competitive, unlike other modes or Arcade add-ons. That's mostly thanks to how different it is compared to what Overwatch 2 players have seen before, and how this was the feature or mode, alongside perks, which should've heralded in Overwatch 2—these are the changes that players have wanted and expected Blizzard to make for the last three years.