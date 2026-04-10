Get ready to play Overwatch's most popular maps even more in season 2 as Blizzard tweaks the voting process to prefer the majority

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The new random map option could save you, but we all know it's just going to be King's Row.

Overwatch 2 hero Venture peering into the distance with a grin on their face
(Image credit: Blizzard)

Pour one out for all the people who can't stand playing Overwatch's most popular maps, because the next season is going to make it even harder to play on anything else.

Whenever a classic Overwatch map shows up as an option on the map voting screen, you know you're probably stuck with it. Most players prefer the likes of King's Row—a hugely popular map that's been in the game since launch—over the newer options, and, currently, it takes a lot of luck for the system to pick one with only a couple of votes. Starting next week with season 2, the already low odds of playing on an unpopular map will plummet: Blizzard is changing the rules so the map with the majority of the votes will automatically win.

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Tyler Colp

Tyler has covered videogames and PC hardware for 15 years. He regularly spends time playing and reporting on games like Diablo 4, Elden Ring, Overwatch 2, and Final Fantasy 14. While his specialty is in action RPGs and MMOs, he's driven to cover all sorts of games whether they're broken, beautiful, or bizarre.

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